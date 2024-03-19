 Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19: Thompson Royale Event announced, check rewards | How-to
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19: Thompson Royale Event announced, check rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19: Check out the exciting rewards announced at the Thompson Royale Event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 19 2024, 10:26 IST
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19: What makes Battle Royale games so special is that they provide players with several gameplay modes. Different gaming modes and setups enable players to experience real-time warzone situations which keeps the game thrilling and exciting. Another thing that makes such games unique is their in-game events which empower players with exciting rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, bundles, and much more. Now, Garena Free Fire has announced a new Thompson Royale Event which has some exciting in-game items. Check out the details about the event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19:

Free Fire announced the Thompson Royale Event on March 16 and it will stay live for two weeks in the game. The event will provide players with several eye-catching rewards such as Thompson – Galactic Panthera (gun skin), Dizzy EyesGolden Jazz HeadicBackpack – Moco MonthFemale Techwear, Winterlands M1014 Weapon Loot Crate, and much more. These rewards can be won by spinning and trying your luck with the event-exclusive rewards. To spin, players will have to spend their diamonds. For a single spin, you will have to spend 20 diamonds.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19:

F9W1V4X6M7F3P8LD

F3Z8D5N1P6M7Q2VB

F7K3H1X6R8DM5G9V

F6F4X8M2W9PN5G3R

F5R9M3V8D6H1W7CJ

F2N7G4W9M1X63PBF

F4L8H2N6T1F75W3G

F9R3W2F8D5K7M1XN

F6V9H2N3Q5R8M1YF

F4K7F9L2W6P3H8XN

F5T7C1R3P8Z6N4QH

F8Q5C2V7W3N4P1MF

F1G6L3R8X2N4M7TF

F7K2T9R5M8P3V6NF

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19:

Step 1: For starters, The first thing you need to do is log into your Free Fire Account but avoid using a Guest account.

Step 2: Now, Visit the official Free Fire Redemption website. Make sure to check for malicious websites and to only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: Once you get to the homepage, log yourself using various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: After logging in, you will be directed to the next page where you will have to enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Simply, click ‘OK' and you be awarded with your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 10:26 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets