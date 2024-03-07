Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7: Evo Vault brings menacing weapon skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7: Want to get your hands on exciting weapon skins? The new Evo Vault is live in Garena Free Fire MAX, offering menacing weapon skins that players can use to tweak their character's look. It is just one of the many events introduced by the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX in recent weeks, alongside the Booyah Pass, Lucky Wheel and others! Check out the details of the Evo Vault in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Evo Vault: Details

The Evo Vault event is a Luck Royale type of event. In such events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. Each spin costs 20 diamonds, while you can make 11 spins by spending 200 diamonds.

As part of the Evo Vault Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting weapon skins such as MP40 Chromasonic, AN94 Evil Howler, UMP Booyah Day 2021, M4A1 Infernal Draco, alongside other items like Luck Royale Voucher and Gold Royale Voucher.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 7: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

