Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: Win legendary EVO gun skins

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: Win legendary EVO gun skins

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: Get exciting prizes from the prize pool including AK47, Thompson, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 19 2023, 09:01 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX
If you can’t win any rewards during the EVO Vault event, you can use Garena Free Fire Max daily Redeem codes to get thrilling prizes. (Garena Free Fire)
Garena Free Fire MAX
If you can’t win any rewards during the EVO Vault event, you can use Garena Free Fire Max daily Redeem codes to get thrilling prizes. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: In FF Max, Luck Royale is the most important section. You can win legendary and rare gun skins. Recently, a new Evo Vault Luck Royale has been added to the game. With this event, you will be able to get expensive Evo gun skins. To win the items from the prize pool, you can spin by spending diamonds and try your luck. The Evo Vault event was added on November 15, 2023, and will run until November 28, 2023. You can get the Legendary Evo Gun Skin for 50 Spins.

Please note that the cost of one spin is 20 diamonds and the cost of 10+1 spins is 200 diamonds. After spinning you will win random prizes from the prize pool. Check below the list of items you will win:

  1. AK47 – Blue Flame Draco Skin
  2. Thompson – Cindered Colossus Skin
  3. M1887 – Sterling Conqueror Skin
  4. FAMAS – Demonic Grin Skin
  5. Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate
  6. Sterling Conqueror (M1887) Token Crate
  7. Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate
  8. Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate
  9. Luck Royale Voucher (expires 31st December 2023)
  10. Gold Royal Voucher (expires 31st December 2023)
  11. bonfire
  12. scan
  13. secret clue
  14. armor crate

If you already own Evo gun skin, that skin will be converted into a token and you will be able to win the items using the tokens. Even if you don't win anything from this event, you still have the option to redeem daily Free Fire Max codes. Check out today's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes:

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19

  • FFYUFJU78SU7YTG
  • FUTYJTI78OI78F2
  • F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI
  • FBVYHDNEK46O5IT
  • FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4
  • FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK
  • FLOVI8C7DYETG4B
  • FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU
  • FV7YFHDN4M56LYP
  • FU0HLKBVCPYO987
  • FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI
  • FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4
  • FN5TKYLHROVMKLS
  • FOE497MURKNLOBI
  • FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK
  • FL5O9YHD87BYVTC
  • FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7
  • FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Nov, 09:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon