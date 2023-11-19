Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: Win legendary EVO gun skins

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: In FF Max, Luck Royale is the most important section. You can win legendary and rare gun skins. Recently, a new Evo Vault Luck Royale has been added to the game. With this event, you will be able to get expensive Evo gun skins. To win the items from the prize pool, you can spin by spending diamonds and try your luck. The Evo Vault event was added on November 15, 2023, and will run until November 28, 2023. You can get the Legendary Evo Gun Skin for 50 Spins.

Please note that the cost of one spin is 20 diamonds and the cost of 10+1 spins is 200 diamonds. After spinning you will win random prizes from the prize pool. Check below the list of items you will win:

AK47 – Blue Flame Draco Skin Thompson – Cindered Colossus Skin M1887 – Sterling Conqueror Skin FAMAS – Demonic Grin Skin Demonic Grin (FAMAS) Token Crate Sterling Conqueror (M1887) Token Crate Blue Flame Draco (AK47) Token Crate Cindered Colossus (Thompson) Token Crate Luck Royale Voucher (expires 31st December 2023) Gold Royal Voucher (expires 31st December 2023) bonfire scan secret clue armor crate

If you already own Evo gun skin, that skin will be converted into a token and you will be able to win the items using the tokens. Even if you don't win anything from this event, you still have the option to redeem daily Free Fire Max codes. Check out today's Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19

FFYUFJU78SU7YTG

FUTYJTI78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTKYLHOI

FBVYHDNEK46O5IT

FUGYHVBCXMSOUE4

FU5YHGBTNYG9MBK

FLOVI8C7DYETG4B

FN6MY7LJPNO9BIU

FV7YFHDN4M56LYP

FU0HLKBVCPYO987

FSY6TGF3BNRMFCI

FU7Y6T5SRFRWVB4

FN5TKYLHROVMKLS

FOE497MURKNLOBI

FV7CYTGDBWNMJEK

FL5O9YHD87BYVTC

FGDEN4M5KVLYHI7

FDYHR6Y7UR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for November 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

