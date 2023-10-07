Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7: Pick up exciting Katana skins

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know of. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today's redeem codes:

FY76TSGEFBR8N5T

FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH

FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM

FKLIUYTAQERDF3V

FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD

FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM

FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF

FR5TLYOIUJMK876

FG7TY6H6YHR565H

FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY

F6T5AR4ED82FVG3

FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM

FUKT78KITQRE4D3

FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT

FGBNHRJKTINYKHM

FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0

FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q

F5TRE23C4FVRBJV

FENRKT56LYO7I8H

FUYFJKDRO536I7U

FLOH9IFU76ST5RE

FF3F67UZA5Q4D2C

F3VB4RHJTUYTGBD

FHJRU57TYHFNOT9

FDQV2GBH4ERKTIY

FUY654RED32CFVB

FG4H5TY8HIUYUY7

FHUYGVCBN6GDMER

F5IT6UJH4GMVKLO

FI9DR8UH86JYMUL

FNHJRTYJN6T7UT7

FIKMUJP0O9IFLRU

FKPONLKCLXOI8U7

F65A4RQD2FV9G3H

F5TKIG8U7Y0VGDB

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 7

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

