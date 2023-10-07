Icon
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7: Pick up exciting Katana skins

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7: Pick up exciting Katana skins

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7: Check out step by step guide to unlock today’s bunch of rewards.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 09:13 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for October 7: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website. (Garena Free Fire)

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already already released bringing in new and exciting bunch of rewards like diamond hack, royale vouchers, and other. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem codes for October 7

The redeem codes are unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes where each code contains individual in-game items. So, just like a lucky draw, you can win anything from weapon cards to premium bundles. Since there is no upper limit to how many codes you can redeem, you can claim multiple codes to win the best rewards, however, one code can only be redeemed once by a player. To redeem the codes, players will have to visit the official redemption website. The process has been explained below.

There are a couple of rules which you must know of. The codes have an expiration limit of 12-18 hours so make sure to claim them early. Further, some codes might be region-locked and may not open for you. To make sure that doesn't affect the gifts you can win, try to claim as many codes as possible.

Today's redeem codes:

  • FY76TSGEFBR8N5T
  • FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH
  • FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM
  • FKLIUYTAQERDF3V
  • FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD
  • FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM
  • FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF
  • FR5TLYOIUJMK876
  • FG7TY6H6YHR565H
  • FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY
  • F6T5AR4ED82FVG3
  • FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM
  • FUKT78KITQRE4D3
  • FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT
  • FGBNHRJKTINYKHM
  • FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0
  • FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q
  • F5TRE23C4FVRBJV
  • FENRKT56LYO7I8H
  • FUYFJKDRO536I7U
  • FLOH9IFU76ST5RE
  • FF3F67UZA5Q4D2C
  • F3VB4RHJTUYTGBD
  • FHJRU57TYHFNOT9
  • FDQV2GBH4ERKTIY
  • FUY654RED32CFVB
  • FG4H5TY8HIUYUY7
  • FHUYGVCBN6GDMER
  • F5IT6UJH4GMVKLO
  • FI9DR8UH86JYMUL
  • FNHJRTYJN6T7UT7
  • FIKMUJP0O9IFLRU
  • FKPONLKCLXOI8U7
  • F65A4RQD2FV9G3H
  • F5TKIG8U7Y0VGDB

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for October 7

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link - https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 09:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon