Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 10 April: Unlock weapons, skins and more for free!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 10 April: Garena Free Fire has a large and active community, with millions of players from around the world. This community is extremely supportive, with players often forming clans and working together to achieve their goals. Garena Free Fire players must know that they require diamonds, weapons and characters to survive in the battle royal game. All of these can be bought by paying real cash, however, you can get it for free with today's redeem codes.

The game itself issues daily redeem codes everyday to offer interesting rewards. It's one of the most inexpensive ways to get the weapons, skins and character upgrades. The game also keeps announcing rewards schemes and tournaments to offer these in-game items for free.

Though the game is banned in India, players from abroad can access these codes and redeem rewards. Once the Garena Free Fire codes are redeemed, the rewards and gifts are transferred to the vault tab of the game lobby and gold and diamonds are credited to the account wallet within 24 hours.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10 April

1. MCPTFNXZF4TA

2. ZYPPXWRWIAHD

3. FF10617KGUF9

4. FF11DAKX4WHV

5. W0JJAFV3TU5E

6. WLSGJXS5KFYR

7. SARG886AV5GR

8. FF11HHGCGK3B

9. B6IYCTNH4PV3

10. ZRJAPH294KV5

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for 10 April: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3:

Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4:

After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5:

The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.