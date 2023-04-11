Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 11, 2023: Collect your daily exciting rewards now

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 11: The Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today have already been released bringing in a new and exciting bunch of rewards like a diamond hack, royale vouchers, and others. Free Fire players can get the redeem codes here and unlock the offered rewards by today only. FF redeem codes are the cheapest and easiest way to grab these rewards for free. These codes are issued by the game itself on a daily basis. These codes come with a validity of one day and can be redeemed only once. If you're a Garena Free Fire player and want to collect in-game items for free, then redeem these codes at the earliest or someone else will grab them.

But before that, the Garena Free Fire North America Twitter revealed an amazing event to win free rewards. The tweet said, “Get ready to soar with Free Fire's 'Let's Fly a Kite' event! Deal 10,000 damage and you'll be rewarded with the Kite Sky Parachute for free. This event is available now until April 14th”.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 11

The redeem codes are 12-digit long unique alphanumeric characters and each of these codes contains a mysterious in-game item. These can range from grenades, backpack and loot crate skins, costumes, pets, premium bundles and even free diamonds. And they are completely free. All you have to do is submit the codes at the redemption to claim them.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem, however, a single code can only be redeemed once by an account. There is an expiry period of 12-18 hours on these codes, so make sure to get them as soon as possible. Finally, some of the codes might be region restricted and not work for you. So, make sure to claim as many codes as possible to maximize your chance of winning rare items.

Although the game is banned in India, players outside the country can use these codes. Check the codes below.

FFCMCPSGC9XZ MCPW3D28VZD6 XZJZE25WEFJJ FFCMCPSUYUY7E BR43FMAPYEZZ 6KWMFJVMQQYG FFCMCPSJ99S3 MCPW2D1U3XA3 UVX9PYZV54AC FFCMCPSEN5MX MCPW2D2WKWF2 ZZZ76NT3PDSH HNC95435FAGJ

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 11: How to get free rewards

Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-checking. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.