Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 11: Win the Punkster Skyboard this way!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 11: Have you taken a look at the Booyah with Friends event in Garena Free Fire? If not, then you should do it soon as it offers rewards such as the Freedom Sprintstar Bundle! Moreover, if you're a gamer as well as a car enthusiast, you can take advantage of the latest Luck Royale and nab Lamborghini-themes rewards in the game. These are just some of the events rolled out by the developers of Garena Free Fire recently. Now, another event called Last Man Standing is live in the game. Check out the details such as requirements, top prizes, and more.

Last Man Standing event in Garena Free Fire

The Last Man Standing event in Garena Free Fire was introduced on December 11 and will continue till December 14. Therefore, if you haven't had a chance to look at it, there are a few more days to do so. As the name suggests, in the Last Man Standing event, players need to become the last man standing for a specified duration to get their hands on top prizes. If you survive for 90 minutes in Garena Free Fire, you will receive 1000 gold.

On the other hand, if you survive for 180 minutes, you will be eligible to receive the Phantom Weapon Loot Crate as the prize! However, if you wish to grab the Punkster Skyboard for free, you will need to survive for 280 minutes in Garena Free Fire and be the last man standing. You can also get 4X Luck Royale vouchers which can be exchanged for rewards.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page of the game posted, “Do you have what it takes to be the last man standing? Survive for long and win rewards!”

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

Apart from limited-time events, Garena Free Fire players can take advantage of redeem codes that unlock a bunch of exciting cosmetic rewards for free. Do note that these codes have an expiration period of 12 to 24 hours so make sure to claim them as early as possible. Some codes may not work for a particular player due to the player being on a different server or region. That's why make sure to check out as many of the codes as possible codes provided today. All these Garena Free Fire codes contain different prizes.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 11

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF119MB3PFA5

FF8MBDXPVCB1

FF8MLZVX22CB

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF6B6OWXD0EB

FF30NL3H5L6K

FF11DAKX4WHV

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 11: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.