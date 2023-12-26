Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 26: Grab Stir Fry Frostfire emote NOW!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 26: Although Christmas is over, Garena Freee Fire players can still get their hands on amazing rewards in the game! The game's developers rolled out the Moco Store on December 16, and it is still going strong. To obtain rewards, all you have to do is spend diamonds to make spins. The rest depends on your luck. While most of these items only provide a cosmetic advantage, they can help your character stand out from the millions of other Garena Free Fire players around the world. Know all about the new Moco Store in Garena Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire Moco Store details

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward. The first spin costs 9 diamonds, while the subsequent spins cost 19, 49, 99, 199, and 499 diamonds.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 26

As part of the Moco Store Luck Royale, Garena Free Fire players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The Grand prize includes the Stir-Fry Frostfire emote, Steel Fortress Bundle, Iron Fortress Bundle, The Influencer, FAMAS Warrior's Spirit skin, and more. Meanwhile, the bonus prize includes FFCS The Apprentice Backpack, New Year Loot Box, FFWS 2021 Backpack, Grenade Haven Guardian skin, and more!

Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that. Unlike Luck Royale events, you do not need to spend any diamonds or make spins.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 26

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF10GCGXRNHY

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10617KGUF9

FF119MB3PFA5

ZYPPXWRWIAHD

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 26: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.