Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12, 2023: Hurry! These rewards won’t last forever

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12: The new Devil May Cry 5 collaboration with Free Fire is an exciting development. The new collab event has brought some really cool competitions that players can play and win rewards from as well as some new skins that add more flair to the game. The biggest prize to win is the Hunter Dante bundle, which does not only change the hair color of your character and give them a cool look, it also comes with a look changing feature which packs a nice surprise. However, the bundle can only be won through the faded wheel, which can be very expensive for players who do not wish to spend money in the game. If you're one of them, don't worry. Check below for today's redeem codes.

But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has given a new offer for those who have never bought diamonds in the game. The tweet says, “Haven't topped up before? You're in luck because you can choose from any of these 3 exciting items when you top up for the first time”. This offer is only available for bound accounts.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 12

Now, there are a few rules you must remember before you claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12: How to get free rewards Step 1: Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en Step 2: Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details. Step 3: Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue. Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'. Step 5: The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

Good luck. We hope you win a rare bundle!