    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12, 2023: Hurry! These rewards won’t last forever

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12, 2023: Hurry! These rewards won’t last forever

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12: Check out step by step guide to claim today’s exciting rewards.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 12 2023, 05:49 IST
    How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
    Free Fire Max
    1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
    However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
    2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
    If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
    3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
    Garena Free Fire MAX
    7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
    Garena Free Fire
    View all Images
    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12: Here’s your step-by-step guide to win free rewards in the Free Fire. (Garena International)

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12: The new Devil May Cry 5 collaboration with Free Fire is an exciting development. The new collab event has brought some really cool competitions that players can play and win rewards from as well as some new skins that add more flair to the game. The biggest prize to win is the Hunter Dante bundle, which does not only change the hair color of your character and give them a cool look, it also comes with a look changing feature which packs a nice surprise. However, the bundle can only be won through the faded wheel, which can be very expensive for players who do not wish to spend money in the game. If you're one of them, don't worry. Check below for today's redeem codes.

    But before we get to that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has given a new offer for those who have never bought diamonds in the game. The tweet says, “Haven't topped up before? You're in luck because you can choose from any of these 3 exciting items when you top up for the first time”. This offer is only available for bound accounts.

    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for February 12

    Now, there are a few rules you must remember before you claim your rewards. These redeem codes are 12-digit unique alphanumeric codes which contain special in-game items. The rewards range from costumes, weapons, accessories, diamond vouchers to premium bundles. To claim the codes, you will have to go to the Redemption Website and submit them. These codes are shared daily so you can try your luck over and over again. There is no limit to how many codes you can claim, but one code can only be used once by a player.

    But make sure you are adhering to these two basic conditions while cashing in the prize. First, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours. So, ensure to claim them as soon as you can. And some codes can be restricted to certain regions, so they will not work for them. That's why focus on claiming as many codes as you can.

    Note: The game is banned in India but players outside the country can use these codes to get amazing freebies. Check the codes out below.

    8F3QZKNTLWBZ

    WEYVGQC3CT8Q

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    FFICJGW9NKYT

    XUW3FNK7AV8N

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    FF7MUY4ME6SC

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    X99TK56XDJ4X

    FFCMCPSJ99S3

    MCPW3D28VZD6

    ZZZ76NT3PDSH

    XZJZE25WEFJJ

    V427K98RUCHZ

    B3G7A22TWDR7X

    6KWMFJVMQQYG

    3IBBMSL7AK8G

    J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

    GCNVA2PDRGRZ

    4ST1ZTBE2RP9

    FFCMCPSUYUY7E

    EYH2W3XK8UPG

    UVX9PYZV54AC

    Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for February 12: How to get free rewards

    Step 1:

    Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
    Step 2:

    Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.
    Step 3:

    Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.
    Step 4:

    After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.
    Step 5:

    The codes will be redeemed successfully and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section

    Good luck. We hope you win a rare bundle!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 12 Feb, 05:49 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges