Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 2: Upgrade for Evo Gun skins is here!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 2: Did you purchase the Booyah Pass for February in Garena Free Fire yet? If not, you're missing out on some amazing rewards such as the Wrathful Illusion Bundle, Wrathful Treasure Loot Box, Wrathful Rush Motorbike and Wrathful Punch Skyboard! Moreover, Self Mastery emote, Inner Whisper Gloo Wall, Pink Paw Swiper Bat, Ray stopper, Phantom Predator Backpack, and Loot Crates can be obtained via the Chaos Royale event in Garena Free Fire. These are just some of the events live in the game, offering players an opportunity to nab amazing rewards. A similar event is now live called Evolution, and it offers an opportunity to upgrade Evo Gun skins! Check out the details below.

Evolution event: Details

Since it is a diamond-related event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs just 9 diamonds while spending 90 diamonds will get you 10 spins.

Players with Evo Guns can enter the event and make spins to upgrade their arsenal. With a certain number of spins, players are guaranteed to receive upgraded Evo Guns.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 2

FERTY9IHKBOV98U

FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3

FVE4RH5TJUGVYCT

FGSWBH3J4KR5IT6

FYUGHVNCD5JSUEY

F4TG5BTNGKOIUYG

FAYQ765TRF4VBRN

FGBW3REGFBI7345

F7U4GGJVI8CY6TG

FVBERFJUVYTSRFW

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 2: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

