Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 8: Mystery Shop is back! Check discounts

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 8: Did you know that you can get your hands on rewards such as Inner Devil Bundle, Backpack Inner Devil, Bizon Inner Nightmare, Dagger Inner Whisper, and Universal Tokens by just spinning diamonds? You can with the Chaos Ring event in Garena Free Fire! Simply make spins to earn rewards. Another event is back in Garena Free Fire called Mystery Shop and it offers massive discounts on in-game items! Check out the details about this new event.

Garena Free Fire Mystery Shop

In the Mystery Shop event, players can get up to a 90 percent discount on in-game items across the entire store, such as weapons, skins, tokens, gloo walls, room cards, and other items. The discount will vary depending on the item you choose, and there is no fixed discount. Players can get their hands on winter-themed rewards such as the Inner Whisper AC80 and Iron Hero Bundle, which are the top prizes of this event, with massive discounts! To avail of discounts, players must spend diamonds and make spins to get discounts. The chances of getting higher discounts are higher if you make more spins.

Announcing the Mystery Shop, the game's official Instagram account posted, “Mystery Shop is back with awesome jaw-dropping discounts on your favourite items! Knock your enemies from afar with the Inner Whisper AC80 and flex your dominance with the Iron Hero bundle!”

So, head over to the Mystery Shop and make spins to get big discounts!

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 8

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 8: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read these top stories today:

Cookies are crumbling! The little data files that helped companies stalk users around the web are vanishing. But that doesn't mean a return to privacy. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Meta will challenge the EU! Meta announced on Wednesday it would challenge in court an EU demand for fees under a content moderation law, which is its legal weaponry to rein in Big Tech. Read all about it here.

Microsoft to cut more jobs! The FTC seeks a response after Microsoft's plans surfaced revealing that the Satya Nadella-led company aims to cut 1900 jobs from the newly acquired Activision Blizzard. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!