Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 12: Grab 6th Anniversary event prizes!

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 12: Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded mobile games in the world, and it is approaching its 6th anniversary. While the game is still banned in India, players outside the country can take part in the battle royale action. In Garena Free Fire, the objective is to play 10-minute rounds to survive and remain the last players on the map. Gamers who play must remain alive as far as possible as once you die in a battle royale game, you cannot ‘re-spawn' until the round ends, but you can spectate the rest of the game. Moreover, you can choose your drop zones according to your liking, and experience.

Anniversary events

With the Garena Free Fire anniversary approaching, the game developers have rolled out several in-game events. The 6th Anniversary celebrations bring Rank Protection Event, Gather For Prize, Our FF Memories, Color Hide and Seek mode, and other events in the game. In the Rank Protection Event, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to team up with veterans in the game to protect their ranks. They can compete together in CS and BP-ranked matches. On the other hand, the Gather For Prize event includes taking help from either “Friend” or “Social Media”, and earning crates. Players need to acquire 100 progress points to claim rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for July 12

Do note that once the Garena Free Fire codes are redeemed, the rewards and gifts are transferred to the vault tab of the game lobby, and gold and diamonds are credited to the account wallet within 24 hours.

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FFICDCTSL5FT

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

TFF9VNU6UD9J

HAYATOAVU76V

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for July 12: How to redeem codes

Step 1:

Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2:

Then log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details.

Step 3:

Next, copy and paste to redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4:

After the confirmation, a dialogue box will show up for cross-check. Tap on 'OK'.

Step 5:

The codes will be redeemed successfully, and you can collect the rewards in the in-game mail section.