Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: Grab exciting cosmetic rewards with the Garena Luminous carnival event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: Grab exciting cosmetic rewards with the Garena Luminous carnival event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: Win many rewards including bundles, legendary guns, emotes, and more with the Luminous carnival event.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 09:04 IST
Garena Free Fire
you can also win rewards by redeeming daily Garena Free Fire codes. Check out today’s redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
you can also win rewards by redeeming daily Garena Free Fire codes. Check out today’s redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: The day since the season of festivals started, Garena has been introducing multiple events frequently. These events are introduced to keep the players hooked to the game. Another one that entered the Garena Free Fire recently is the Luminous Carnival event. This Event was started on November 10, 2023, and will run till 23 November 2023. In this event, you can get items from the prize pool by just spinning. The rewards include bundles, legendary guns, emotes, and more.

Check out the cosmetic rewards available in the Luminous Carnival event below:

  1. Kungfu Panda Emote
  2. Ground Punch emote
  3. Flying Saucer emote
  4. Bamboo Dance emote
  5. Tease Waggor Pet Emote
  6. The Big Bucks Rapper Emote
  7. The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle
  8. Golden Ghost Bundle
  9. Mercure Wraith Bundle
  10. Magma Hexalight Bundle
  11. Golden Clown Bundle
  12. Vector – Cobble Dragontail
  13. Woodpecker – Beity Menace
  14. AN94 – Twilight Bolt
  15. Glue Wall -Brassy Core
  16. Glue Wall – Arcade Fun

Please note that in this event, the cost of 1 spin is 49 diamonds and the cost of 5 spins is 499 diamonds.

You can also win rewards by using daily redeem codes. Check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 14

  • ZFIXDVTSLSC
  • GHTARTYUOI76
  • AWTULLOIVG6H
  • 6U5WSRTBMGDS
  • QERTG56YUPKH
  • OP8HVMNGRDAE
  • MKHGVRAW34RT
  • DINDNOFNJDND6H
  • GGHHENKOPT56
  • JGFHFGHBGYG341
  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4
  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7
  • XFW4Z6Q882WY
  • 2FG94YCW9VMV
  • TDK4JWN6RD6
  • HFNSJ6W74Z48
  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 09:03 IST
