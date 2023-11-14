Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: Grab exciting cosmetic rewards with the Garena Luminous carnival event.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: The day since the season of festivals started, Garena has been introducing multiple events frequently. These events are introduced to keep the players hooked to the game. Another one that entered the Garena Free Fire recently is the Luminous Carnival event. This Event was started on November 10, 2023, and will run till 23 November 2023. In this event, you can get items from the prize pool by just spinning. The rewards include bundles, legendary guns, emotes, and more.

Check out the cosmetic rewards available in the Luminous Carnival event below:

Kungfu Panda Emote Ground Punch emote Flying Saucer emote Bamboo Dance emote Tease Waggor Pet Emote The Big Bucks Rapper Emote The Big Bucks Vibe Bundle Golden Ghost Bundle Mercure Wraith Bundle Magma Hexalight Bundle Golden Clown Bundle Vector – Cobble Dragontail Woodpecker – Beity Menace AN94 – Twilight Bolt Glue Wall -Brassy Core Glue Wall – Arcade Fun

Please note that in this event, the cost of 1 spin is 49 diamonds and the cost of 5 spins is 499 diamonds.

You can also win rewards by using daily redeem codes. Check out Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 14

ZFIXDVTSLSC

GHTARTYUOI76

AWTULLOIVG6H

6U5WSRTBMGDS

QERTG56YUPKH

OP8HVMNGRDAE

MKHGVRAW34RT

DINDNOFNJDND6H

GGHHENKOPT56

JGFHFGHBGYG341

4TPQRDQJHVP4

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

XFW4Z6Q882WY

2FG94YCW9VMV

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: How to use redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/en. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

