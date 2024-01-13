Icon
Home How To Google Android 14 to add SIM to eSIM convertibility feature; know what is in the works

Google Android 14 to add SIM to eSIM convertibility feature; know what is in the works

The Google Android 14 update is expected to bring a feature that will allow users to switch from a physical SIM to an eSIM. Know how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 13 2024, 09:13 IST
Google Android 14 update.
Know how you can convert SIM to an eSIM with Google Android 14 update. (Pexels)

The Google Android 14 update was announced by Alphabet Inc in October and it promised various new features and capabilities for compatible devices. Now, it's time for the quarterly update, which has been dubbed as Android 14 QPR 2. It is under beta 3 testing and during this stage, it was revealed that Google might be planning to introduce a feature that enables users to convert the physical SIM on their Android smartphones to an eSIM. While Apple has discarded the SIM card slot option in the US in its latest iPhones, Android users may also get the chance to transition to using eSIMs in the near future. Check out how you can convert a SIM to an eSIM on Android devics.

How to covert SIM to an eSIM

According to a Tom's Guide report, Android phones may get a new option called "Convert to eSIM" which will enable them to convert their Physical SIM card to an eSIM. This feature is now visible to users in the SIMs menu within the Network and Internet section of Android 14 devices. The option is now visible in the Settings menu, however, as of now it does not do anything when you actually click on it. Most of Android devices are reliant on physical SIMs, and globally, users buy smartphones with at least one SIM slot, therefore, this feature may not be too useful for them unless some extra benefits get bundled into the equation.

However, having said that, the digital world is changing constantly and eventually everyone may have to shift to using eSIMs in the near future simply because it would be much more efficient way to get, and stay, connected. However, when that time will arrive is uncertain and smartphone brands may try to follow in the footsteps of Apple. This move with Android 14 can come in handy as users will not have to contact their SIM provider and follow a lengthy process of converting their SIM to an eSIM.

Analyst Mishaal Rahman has revealed more new features of the upcoming update such as fast transiting from an old device to a new one and combined data of system and app updates. Additionally, we may also see a new taskbar for foldable smartphones and tablets.

