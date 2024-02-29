Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits

Google Maps has seen several new features being launched over the past few months, making it one of the best navigation apps out there. Now, the company is rolling out the most awaited feature announced in early 2023 - Google Maps glanceable directions. This was first discussed in February last year, but Google did not make the feature public to the users till now. Google The update is rolling out on Android and iOS devices and it will make your navigation experience easier and more immersive.

Google Maps' glanceable directions feature

According to last year's Google blog post, the new Maps glanceable directions will enable users to keep track of their direction even from their device's locked screen. This feature will save users time and it will eliminate the hassle of complex navigation mode. Users will be able to check the route at a glance including ETA and also 'next turn' directly on their route overview or lock screen. Additionally, the feature will automatically provide you with a new route if you decide to take another path. Android Police has reported that their team could see a new toggle for silent feature rollout.

How to enable Google Maps' glanceable directions

To take advantage of the glanceable directions in Google Maps, follow these steps mentioned below:

Open Google Maps on your device.

Click on your profile icon in the top right corner

Navigate to Settings and tap on “Navigation settings”

Now head towards Maps Display

Simply turn on the “ Glanceable direction while navigating”

Note that this feature is automatically disabled by default, therefore if you want to take advantage of the glanceable direction feature then simply follow the steps and turn on the toggle.

We also checked whether the feature is available in India and it is showing on the Google Maps setting as you follow the mentioned steps. As it was a silent rollout, the source itself was not sure when actually the feature was made available as it was turned off by default. Use this feature and experience how it simplifies the navigation process by providing users with a lock screen view.

