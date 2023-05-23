GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Gujarat vs Chennai Live Score Online

GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: TATA IPL 2023 qualifiers are finally here and four teams will compete for the IPL trophy. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the knockout matches. GT and CSK both have been one of the most in-form teams this season and they will be competing for the semi-final slot in the 71st match of this season in today's Qualifier 1.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live: Time and Venue

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The GT vs CSK match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 23.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live: Where to watch

The Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

TATA IPL 2023 GT vs CSK Live: Squads

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.