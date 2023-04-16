Home How To GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Gujarat vs Rajasthan IPL Match Today Live Score

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Where to Stream Gujarat vs Rajasthan IPL Match Today Live Score

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: You can watch Gujarat Titans playing against Rajasthan Royals live today at 7:30 PM. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 16 2023, 16:52 IST
GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live
Here is all you need to know about the GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live. (PTI)
Here is all you need to know about the GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live. (PTI)

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is all set to happen today, Sunday, April 16. In today's match Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM. Notably, according to the current IPL Points Table, GT are currently standing at the third spot in the league standings, with six points from four matches, packed with three wins and a defeat. Meanwhile, last season's runners-up RR are on top of the table with six points in four games, including three wins and a defeat.

A look at the points table, makes it clear that both the teams are strong and will pose a tough challenge. It will be an exciting match to watch for the cricket fans. Wondering where you can catch the teams playing live online? Here is all you need to know about watching GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live match.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: When and where to watch the match

The IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7:30 pm.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: How to watch it on TV

Cricket fans will be able to watch the IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: How to watch live streaming

People who want to watch the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals live on their smartphone can do so too. The live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema. Therefore all you need to do is simply install the Jio Cinema app on your device and login.

GT vs RR IPL 2023 Live: Squad

GT: Hardik Pandya (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

RR: Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh, Shimron Hetmyer, Donavon Ferreira, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Asif K M, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed Mccoy, Kuldip Yadav, and Abdul Basith.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 16:52 IST
