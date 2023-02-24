Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

You can change the reading voice of your iPhone, if you don't like the current one. Apple Support provided the information while responding to a Twitter user's query saying, "Hi, how can I change the reading voice as I've set my gesture to red screen?" If you also want to change the speech settings of your iPhone, here are the steps you need to follow.

Meanwhile, it can be noted that in order to make the speech settings, you need to update your iPhone to the latest iOS update that is iOS 16 or later. Also, even if VoiceOver is turned off, you can have iPhone speak selected text or the entire screen. iPhone can also provide feedback and speak text corrections and suggestions as you type. Check the complete guide below.

How to change the speech settings

1. Go to Settings of your iPhone and then click on Accessibility followed by Spoken Content.

2. Adjust any of the following:

Speak Selection: To hear text you selected, tap the Speak button.

Speak Screen: To hear the entire screen, swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen.

Speech Controller: Show the controller for quick access to Speak Screen and Speak on Touch.

Highlight Content: iPhone can highlight words, sentences, or both as they are spoken. You can change the highlight color and style.

Typing Feedback: You can configure typing feedback for the onscreen and external keyboards and choose to have iPhone speak each character, entire words, auto-corrections, auto-capitalizations, and typing predictions.

To hear typing predictions, you also need to go to Settings > General > Keyboards, then turn on Predictive.

Voices: Choose a voice and dialect.

Speaking Rate: Drag the slider.

Pronunciations: Dictate or spell out how you want certain phrases to be spoken.