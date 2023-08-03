Home How To How to draw and write on screenshots via Photos app on Mac; 9 tips

Know how to draw and write on screenshots effortlessly using Markup in the Photos app on your Mac. Draw, write, and highlight with ease.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 08:37 IST
How to draw and write on screenshots on Mac using Photos app. (Pexels)
How to draw and write on screenshots on Mac using Photos app. (Pexels)

The ability to annotate images and screenshots is a powerful feature that comes in handy for various purposes, such as adding notes, highlighting important sections, or simply unleashing your creativity. If you are a Mac user, you have a fantastic built-in tool called Markup that allows you to draw and write on photos directly within the Photos app.

Here's how you can make the most out of it:

To get started, open the Photos app on your Mac and double-click on the photo you want to annotate. Next, click on the "Edit" button in the toolbar. Then, look for the "Extensions" button and select "Markup" from the options given.

Once you are in Markup mode, a toolbar with various tools will appear, each serving a unique purpose. Let's explore some of the key tools and what they can do:

 

1. Sketch: Use this tool to sketch a shape using a single stroke. If your drawing resembles a standard shape, Markup will replace it automatically. However, you can choose to keep your drawing by selecting it from the palette.

2. Draw: This tool is available only on Macs with a Force Touch trackpad. It allows you to draw shapes with varying line thickness by adjusting the pressure on the trackpad.

3. Shapes: Click on a shape and drag it to your desired position. You can resize it using the blue handles or reshape it using the green handles.

4. Highlight: Click on the "Shapes" button and then the "Highlight" button to create a highlight. You can drag and resize it as needed.

5. Text: Use this tool to add text to your photo. Simply type your text and drag the text box to the desired location.

6. Rotate: The "Rotate Left" and "Rotate Right" tools allow you to rotate an item in either direction.

7. Crop: This tool lets you hide unwanted parts of the photo. Drag the corner handles to define the area you want to keep and click "Crop" when you're done.

8. Image Description: Add, view, or edit a description for the image. This is particularly useful for accessibility purposes, as screen readers can read these descriptions.

9. Annotate: If you have an iPhone or iPad nearby, you can use them to annotate the image in conjunction with your Mac.

Once you have completed your annotations, click "Save Changes" to apply them to the photo. The changes will be saved within the Photos app, and you can revisit the Markup mode anytime to make further adjustments.

In short, Using Markup in Photos on Mac, you can effortlessly add annotations, sketches, and text to your images and screenshots, making them more informative and visually appealing. Whether it's for professional presentations, sharing ideas, or just having fun, Markup is an excellent tool for unleashing your creativity and enhancing your visual communication skills.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 08:37 IST
