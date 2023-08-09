How to share screen during WhatsApp video call

Applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom have seen a surge in popularity since 2021. As the world shifted towards a hybrid work environment due to unprecedented circumstances, tech companies like Microsoft introduced solutions that paved the way for a new form of work communication. As a result of this changing work culture, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature to take on the likes of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and more.

WhatsApp screen-sharing feature

In a Facebook post on Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature on WhatsApp that will allow users to share their screens during video calls. Sharing an image of a screen being shared during a WhatsApp video call, Zuckerberg wrote, “We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.” This feature was previously rolled out for WhatsApp beta users months ago and it has now seen a public release.

WhatsApp announced, “Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call”.

This feature is available via the Share option and users can choose whether to share the view of a specific application or their entire screen.

Along with this, WhatsApp has introduced a new landscape mode for video calls that aims to bring a “wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience”. The feature has been rolled out to the Android, iOS, and desktop versions of WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report. Users must be updated to the latest version of WhatsApp to receive the new features.

WhatsApp voice chats

Alongside the new screen-sharing feature during video calls, WhatsApp could soon introduce a new voice chat system to take on the likes of Discord. As per a WABetaInfo report, this feature works similarly to group chats on Discord, where users can join a server anytime to start a conversation.

Users will see a new waveform banner at the top, and tapping on it will start the voice chat, as per the report.

How to enable screen-sharing on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and start a video call with the person you wish to talk to.

Step 2: A new screen-sharing option will pop up at the bottom. Tap on it.

Step 3: Confirm that you wish to share your screen. Tap on Stop Sharing whenever you want to quit.