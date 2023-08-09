Home How To How to share screen during WhatsApp video call

How to share screen during WhatsApp video call

To take on the likes of Microsoft Teams and Zoom, WhatsApp has now introduced a new feature that lets users share their screens during video calls.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2023, 15:52 IST
WhatsApp
WhatsApp’s new screen-sharing feature has been rolled out with the latest update. (Unsplash)
WhatsApp
Watch Video
WhatsApp’s new screen-sharing feature has been rolled out with the latest update. (Unsplash)

Applications such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom have seen a surge in popularity since 2021. As the world shifted towards a hybrid work environment due to unprecedented circumstances, tech companies like Microsoft introduced solutions that paved the way for a new form of work communication. As a result of this changing work culture, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new feature to take on the likes of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, and more.

WhatsApp screen-sharing feature

In a Facebook post on Monday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new feature on WhatsApp that will allow users to share their screens during video calls. Sharing an image of a screen being shared during a WhatsApp video call, Zuckerberg wrote, “We're adding the ability to share your screen during a video call on WhatsApp.” This feature was previously rolled out for WhatsApp beta users months ago and it has now seen a public release.

WhatsApp announced, “Whether sharing documents for work, browsing photos with family, planning a vacation or shopping online with friends, or just helping grandparents with tech support – screen sharing lets you share a live view of your screen during the call”.

This feature is available via the Share option and users can choose whether to share the view of a specific application or their entire screen.

Along with this, WhatsApp has introduced a new landscape mode for video calls that aims to bring a “wider and more immersive viewing and sharing experience”. The feature has been rolled out to the Android, iOS, and desktop versions of WhatsApp, according to a TechCrunch report. Users must be updated to the latest version of WhatsApp to receive the new features.

WhatsApp voice chats

Alongside the new screen-sharing feature during video calls, WhatsApp could soon introduce a new voice chat system to take on the likes of Discord. As per a WABetaInfo report, this feature works similarly to group chats on Discord, where users can join a server anytime to start a conversation.

Users will see a new waveform banner at the top, and tapping on it will start the voice chat, as per the report.

How to enable screen-sharing on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and start a video call with the person you wish to talk to.

Step 2: A new screen-sharing option will pop up at the bottom. Tap on it.

Step 3: Confirm that you wish to share your screen. Tap on Stop Sharing whenever you want to quit.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 15:52 IST
