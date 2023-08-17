IBPS Clerk 2023 admit card out! Check exam dates and 5 apps to help

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the admit card for IBPS Clerk 2023 on August 16. Candidates preparing for the IBPS exam can now download the admit card by visiting the IBPS official website. Applicants who submitted their applications for Clerical Cadre positions are eligible to download their IBPS Clerk admit card. They have to first login to their account by entering their registration number, password or date of birth.

The availability period for downloading the IBPS Clerk Admit Card is from August 16th, 2023, till September 2nd, 2023.

IBPS Clerk exam dates

The IBPS Clerk 2023 is scheduled for August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. The exam will be conducted through an online computer based test (CBT) mode. All applicants are requested to download and take a printout of their admit card. They will have to bring the admit card to the examination centre for verification. Candidates will not be allowed inside the centre if they do not carry their original hall ticket.

How to download admit card

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Users will be directed to the home page, there, find the admit card link

A separate screen will open.

Enter your credentials and click on “Submit”

Candidate's admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card for examination and take a hard copy.

Study apps for exam preparation

Grade Up-Exam Preparation App: This app can be useful for kinds of bank exams. It provides study videos, current affairs, general knowledge, quizzes, mock tests and more to help students prepare.

2. Adda 24/7: This app covers all aspects of competitive examination. It notifies you about exam updates and provides live classes and video lectures. Additionally, it offers e-books, notes, mock tests, quizzes and more.

3. IBPS Bank Exam Preparation: This app covers bank preparation for SBI, IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and more. Its courses cover general awareness, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, and more. In addition, it also provides study material and mock tests.