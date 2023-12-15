Icon
In a first, Threads hashtag triggers unique style of trolling; Know what it and how to avoid

Threads recently added a new hashtag feature to the platform where users can tag a word or phrase. This new Threads hashtag feature has unexpectedly led to a new kind of trolling. Find out what it is and how to avoid.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 15 2023, 16:08 IST
Threads hashtag feature is different from typical hashtags in that they actually are hashless and only show up in blue-colored text indicating that it is hyperlinked. Trolls are taking advantage of this loophole. (REUTERS)

A week ago, Meta Platforms finally added Threads hashtags to the platform, fulfilling a long-requested wish of users. Hashtags, for those who do not know, is a social media feature that allows users to categorize their posts to different themes and subjects. These hashtags are clickable links that take you to a separate page where you can see more posts on the same theme - these are different from the hashtags that are used in X (Twitter). However, due to Threads' unique style of hashtags, some are using the feature to troll unsuspecting users and confuse them.

An Engadget report has highlighted exactly how this troll or prank works: One user will create a post with a lot of text. Usually, when there is more than a certain amount of words in a post, Threads wraps it with a “see more” at the end. Clicking on it will open the new post. However, these trolls intentionally end the post once it appears to have a lot of text and then enter the “see more” hashtag, which looks exactly the same. Now, an innocent reader would believe that there is still a lot of text to be read and click on it. Unfortunately, the reader will only to end up on the see more tag page! Kind of a sick, joke, if you can call it that.

Threads hashtags are being used to troll users

The genius of this troll is in the fact that Threads has changed the way a traditional hashtag looks. Usually, hashtags are seen with the hash symbol in front of the text, and then the text, without any spaces. For example, to add the hashtag ‘cute cat pics', you will have to type #cutecatpics. However, Threads' tags don't adhere to the same. Although you have to place the hash symbol to start tagging (or you can click on the hashtag button below), once you start typing, the hash disappears and you're only left with the text in blue color indicating it to be a hyperlink. What's more? You can also add spaces making them appear as normal words in blue colored text.

This is where the confusion occurs. While it is easy to spot the tag in normal use cases, when placed like the troll highlighted above, it is identical to Threads' genuine functionality.

What is impressive is that it took less than a week for Threads pranksters to find this loophole and begin their trolling efforts.

How to use tags on Threads

The way to use tags on Threads is very simple. But first, you must make sure of one crucial thing. If you are on iOS or the Android app, you must make sure that the latest update is installed on your device. On the website, you just need to check whether the feature is enabled for you or not. Currently, the feature is being rolled out globally, so there is a good chance that even if not now, you will get it in the next few days.

To begin using tags or hashtags, all you have to do is go to the home page and click on the ‘New Thread' icon, which should be placed centrally at the bottom of the screen on the app, and at the top of the website. Once there, you should see a new greyed-out icon at the bottom of the text field. This will be next to the Gallery icon and is represented by a hash. Tap on it and begin typing a word or a phrase. Alternatively, you can also press the hash icon directly from the keyboard and activate it.

Once activated, you can begin writing and the text will appear in blue indicating this part of the text is the hashtag. To switch back to normal text, you can either use period or double press the spacebar. There are some limitations as well. For now, you can use only one tag per post. Your tag also cannot be longer than 49 characters, as after that your text reverts to its original black color.

First Published Date: 15 Dec, 16:08 IST
Tags:
