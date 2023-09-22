Icon
Home How To IND vs AUS ODI live score and streaming: When, where to watch India vs Australia match online

India vs Australia ODI Streaming will be available via live TV telecast, along with live streaming online. Know when, and where to catch all the action online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 22 2023, 11:23 IST
IND vs AUS
Know when, and where to watch IND vs AUS ODI live online. (AP)
IND vs AUS ODI live streaming: The Australia Tour of India could be an exciting encounter, with the Men in Blue fresh off winning the Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final by 10 wickets. On the other hand, Australia have received a much-needed boost as Pat Cummins has been declared fit to play after a spell on the sidelines. However, the Indian team will miss Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav in the first two ODIs against Australia. This tour could be crucial in the build-up to ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023, which begins next month on October 5. It will be held in India. The first of the 3-match ODI series is scheduled to take place today, September 22.

If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs AUS ODI from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs Australia ODI be played?

The match will be hosted at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, popularly known as the Mohali Stadium in Mohali, Punjab. The first ODI match between India and Australia will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs Australia ODI be played?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI will begin today, September 22. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 1:30 PM IST, and it will be the start of the 3-match ODI series between the teams. The ODI encounter between India and Australia will be broadcast live on Sports 18 channels - Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD.

India vs Australia ODI live streaming: How to watch the match online

Apart from the Sports 18 broadcast, you can also catch all the action of the India vs Australia ODI live online on streaming platforms. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

First Published Date: 22 Sep, 11:22 IST
