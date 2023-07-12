IND vs WI 1st test live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

After a disappointing 209-run defeat against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final, India have had a month-long break to recharge and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming matches. The Men in Blue will now be playing in the India tour of West Indies 2023, which includes test matches, ODIs, and T20s. First up is the IND vs WI 1st Test match that will take place starting today, July 12 till July 17. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was one of the standout performers at the TATA IPL 2023, will be making his international debut during this tour. Today's match between the teams will be India's first match of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Both teams will be hoping to win the 1st test match which is all set to kick off from today, July 12. If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs WI 1st Test from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st Test be played?

The match will be hosted at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 1st test be played?

India vs West Indies 1st Test Streaming will begin today, July 12. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Starting today, the IND vs WI test match will continue till July 17. It will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports channel.

India vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming: How to watch match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of India vs West Indies 1st Test live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 1st Test live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.