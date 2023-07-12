Home How To IND vs WI 1st test live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

IND vs WI 1st test live streaming: When, where to watch India vs West Indies match online

India vs West Indies 1st test streaming will be available via live TV telecast, along with live streaming online. Know when, where to catch all the action online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 12 2023, 12:57 IST
IND vs WI 1st test
Know when, where to watch IND vs WI 1st Test live online. (AP)
IND vs WI 1st test
Know when, where to watch IND vs WI 1st Test live online. (AP)

After a disappointing 209-run defeat against Australia in the WTC 2023 Final, India have had a month-long break to recharge and will be looking to bounce back in the upcoming matches. The Men in Blue will now be playing in the India tour of West Indies 2023, which includes test matches, ODIs, and T20s. First up is the IND vs WI 1st Test match that will take place starting today, July 12 till July 17. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was one of the standout performers at the TATA IPL 2023, will be making his international debut during this tour. Today's match between the teams will be India's first match of the new World Test Championship cycle.

Both teams will be hoping to win the 1st test match which is all set to kick off from today, July 12. If you wish to catch all the action of the India vs WI 1st Test from the comfort of your home, know when, and where you can watch it online.

Where will India vs West Indies 1st Test be played?

The match will be hosted at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. The match between India and West Indies will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast.

When will India vs West Indies 1st test be played?

India vs West Indies 1st Test Streaming will begin today, July 12. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST, with the match kicking off at 7:30 PM IST. Starting today, the IND vs WI test match will continue till July 17. It will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan Sports channel.

India vs West Indies 1st Test live streaming: How to watch match online

Apart from the Doordarshan Sports broadcast, you can also catch all the action of India vs West Indies 1st Test live online, as multiple streaming platforms will telecast it live. FanCode will be streaming IND vs WI 1st Test live, however, viewers will have to pay for a Tour pass which costs Rs. 89. This will grant you access to all the action of the India tour of West Indies 2023.

But if you don't wish to pay for the subscription, you can also watch it live for free, courtesy of the JioCinema app which will be streaming all the action online for free.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 12:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets