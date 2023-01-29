India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Watch IND vs NZ match online

If you are a cricket fan, your weekend is set to be an exciting one as India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd T20 match! Here’s how to catch the Live Streaming Online.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming Online: India and New Zealand are all set to get back on the field for another battle! The first T20 match was won by New Zealand. Team India was defeated by 21 runs in the 1st T20I on January 27, which was held at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. After this loss, the Men in Blue will need to pull themselves together and show strong resolve to try and beat the resurgent New Zealand. It will be a do-or-die match for Hardik Pandya and team to remain in the three-match series. If you want to have a thrilling weekend, then know when, where, and how to watch the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 match online.

When and where will the India vs New Zealand match be played?

India vs New Zealand match will be hosted at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match will be broadcast today, January 29 at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour before at 6:30 PM IST. IND vs NZ Live will be streamed online along with the Live TV broadcast.

All cricket fans can catch it live online on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels. If you are looking forward to watching the match online, then here is how to catch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live streaming.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming: Catch the match online

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 Live Streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service!

Don't fret! Disney+ Hotstar has several subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you want to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher-priced plans. This subscription will help you remove ads and enjoy the weekend match without any breaks.