iOS 17 bug causing typing problems on iPhones; know how to fix it with this workaround

Apple is now reported to be getting ready to release the iOS 17.2 update in the coming weeks. However, a new iOS 17 bug has been reported on iPhones and users are taking to various online platforms such as Reddit, Apple community forum and others to share their problems. Apple had launched iOS 17 with the roll out of the iPhone 15 series. While the iOS 17 update has brought in a lot of improvements in iPhone's performance in terms of features and accessibility, some problems have occurred. And now, many users have been reporting issues with their iPhones. Now, a new iOS 17 bug has been reported which, all of a sudden, opens the iPhone app switcher even as the user is typing on the screen. Know how you can fix the iOS 17 keyboard bug.

About the iOS 17 bug

According to a MacRumors report, many iPhone users are sharing their problems about the iOS 17 keyboard bug, which suddenly opens the iPhone app switcher out of nowhere while the users are typing. Various iPhone users are reporting the problem in the online platforms saying that they get switched to a new app while typing something on the keyboard.

The app switcher is normally used to navigate between different apps easily just by swiping up on the screen, however, now it is appearing without the user command which has become an annoying experience. If you are also struggling with the same iOS 17 bug then worry not because you are not alone and a solution of sorts, may well be at hand. Also, know that there is no defect in your iPhone, but you need to make some adjustments to fix the iOS 17 bug. There is a temporary fix which could solve the problem.

How to fix the iOS 17 bug

Follow the below steps to fix the iOS 17 keyboard bug.

Go to your iPhone Settings.

Go to Accessibility.

Tap on "Physical and Motor" and then click on “Touch”

There you will find “Reachability”

Simply turn off the toggle and the problem will be fixed.

Turning off the functionality will restrict some of the iPhone quick features, but for now, this is the only way through which you can deal with the iOS 17 bug. Note that the iOS 17 bug has been seen on various iPhones and the recent updates including the iOS 17.1.2 update. It is being said that the problem is arising due to fast pace typing on the iOS keyboard, however, no other reason has been stated by Apple yet. MacRumors also reported that various iPhone users have returned their phones due to the iOS 17.

For now, turning off the reachability functionality on your iPhone is a temporary fix, but it is expected that Apple may fix the bug with the upcoming iOS 17.2 update. The iOS 17.2 is in beta testing and it is speculated that Apple may roll out the update this month. The iOS 17.2 update is reported to introduce various new features and functionalities for the iPhone along with the new Journal app and roll out new features for the Action Button.

