Icon
Home How To iOS 17 update introduces several camera shortcuts: Know how to activate them

iOS 17 update introduces several camera shortcuts: Know how to activate them

Check these new iOS 17 camera shortcuts that will make using an iPhone even simpler. Know how to enable them.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 14:45 IST
Icon
iOS 17
iOS 17 updates come with various camera shortcuts. Know more here. (Pixabay)
iOS 17
iOS 17 updates come with various camera shortcuts. Know more here. (Pixabay)

Apple introduced the new iOS 17 update in September, and now the company is working to bring the iOS 17.2 update. The new update has several new features and enhancements that will help iPhone users in many ways. iOS 17 itself came with several new camera shortcuts that many users may not be aware of. Therefore, to make clicking pictures better and easier, we have found you the best iPhone camera shortcuts. Check them all here.

iOS 17 camera shortcuts

Now users will not have to change camera settings every time they want to click pictures or create videos on their iPhones as the newly added shortcuts will make your task easier. In iOS 17, there are nine different iPhone camera modes available such as Selfie, Video, Portrait, and more. The shortcut enables users to add these camera modes to their home screen for easy accessibility. Now, you might be thinking, about how you can create such shortcuts, well it quite simple, just follow the below steps:

  • Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone.
  • Now, go to the All Shortcuts.
  • In the upper right corner, you will see “Plus” sign, tap on that
  • Tap on “Add actions”
  • Now, you will be provided with various apps, from where you need to select “Camera”
  • Now, simply choose which camera mode you want as a shortcut.
  • Lastly, tap on “Done” and you will see the mode appear on your iPhone's home screen.

The shortcut feature also enables users to rename the shortcut mode as part of the customization process. Now, users will not have to find camera modes again as the shortcuts will instantly open the camera feature the user wants.

Note that the iPhone camera shortcut can only be used with iPhones that have updated to the latest iOS 17 version. Therefore, if you have not updated your iPhone yet, go to Settings and then General, and then to Software Update and turn on the Automatic Updates toggle so your iPhone will be updated automatically once it appears.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 14:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon