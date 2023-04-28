iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

The most common thing we all do if we have to save some details appearing on our phone's screen is to take a screengrab or screenshot. However, what if you have to take a screenshot of a long document or something that is exceeding the screen of your phone? Generally, in such situations, we take more than one screenshot to capture the entire information. But, if you are an iPhone user, you have an option of taking a scrolling screenshot for capturing a full-page, scrolling screenshot of a webpage, document, or email that exceeds the length of your iPhone screen.

"You can take a full-page, scrolling screenshot of a webpage, document, or email that exceeds the length of your iPhone screen, then save it as a PDF," Apple's Support page stated. It can be noted that in order to use this feature you will have to update your iPhone to iOS 16 or later. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to take a scrolling screenshot.

How to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone

1. You can do any one of the following:

On an iPhone with Face ID: Simultaneously press and then release the side button and volume up button.

On an iPhone with a Home button: Simultaneously press and then release the Home button and side button.

2. Tap the screenshot in the lower-left corner, then tap Full Page.

3. Now, save the screenshot by clicking on Done, choose Save PDF to Files, choose a location, then tap Save.

4. You can also share the screenshot by tapping the Share button, choose a sharing option (for example AirDrop, Messages, or Mail), enter any other requested information, then send the PDF.