Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan film online

Popularly known as ‘bhai', Salman Khan delivered his first lead role since 2021 in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. The film is a typical amalgamation of action-romance-comedy, something Khan has been known for in recent years with Dabangg, Kick, and Ready. But if you are among those who missed out on watching the film in theaters and would like to watch it from the comfort of your home, then you should know that the film will soon make its OTT debut. Know when and where to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: Details

The story of the film revolves around the protagonist Bhaijaan, who lives with his three brothers in Delhi and hates the idea of marriage. But the brothers, who all have secret girlfriends, decide to change his heart by introducing a girl he might like. But once he falls in love with her, things take a turn for the worse as now he must save the family of the girl from goons.

Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Tanikella Bharani, and Jagapathi Babu in notable roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Veeram which starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah. The film was released theatrically on 21 April 2023, coinciding with Eid.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch

The action-comedy film starring Salman Khan will make its OTT debut on June 23. It has also been revealed that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be streaming exclusively on ZEE5. You can watch the movie from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform.