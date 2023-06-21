Home How To Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan film online

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch Salman Khan film online

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: The action-romance film starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make its OTT debut in just a couple of days. Know when and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 21 2023, 16:30 IST
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release
Know all about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release. (ZEE5)
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release
Know all about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release. (ZEE5)

Popularly known as ‘bhai', Salman Khan delivered his first lead role since 2021 in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. The film is a typical amalgamation of action-romance-comedy, something Khan has been known for in recent years with Dabangg, Kick, and Ready. But if you are among those who missed out on watching the film in theaters and would like to watch it from the comfort of your home, then you should know that the film will soon make its OTT debut. Know when and where to watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: Details

The story of the film revolves around the protagonist Bhaijaan, who lives with his three brothers in Delhi and hates the idea of marriage. But the brothers, who all have secret girlfriends, decide to change his heart by introducing a girl he might like. But once he falls in love with her, things take a turn for the worse as now he must save the family of the girl from goons.

Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Tanikella Bharani, and Jagapathi Babu in notable roles.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film Veeram which starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah. The film was released theatrically on 21 April 2023, coinciding with Eid.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release: When and where to watch

The action-comedy film starring Salman Khan will make its OTT debut on June 23. It has also been revealed that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be streaming exclusively on ZEE5. You can watch the movie from the comfort of your home as long as you have a subscription to the platform.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jun, 16:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets