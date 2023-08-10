Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film online

Romantic comedies, or as they are popularly known, romcoms, have a special place among all movie genres. They can be hilarious, emotional, and filled with relatable moments for everyone to cherish. But romcoms have not had a good year with multiple movies failing to win the audiences' hearts. However, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released on June 2, changed all that. With a simple story and great chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film was loved by both viewers and critics alike. But if you missed its theatrical run, there is no need to worry as the film will soon be available to watch on digital platforms. So, find out when and where to watch the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Details

The film, also known by the initialism ZHZB, is a Hindi-language romantic comedy directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Even before its release, the film grew in popularity due to its songs which quickly ranked at the top of most music charts. Even on YouTube, the songs have accumulated more than 150 million views each.

The story of the film follows a couple from Indore, who quickly get married after falling in love and now in their middle age, live with their families. However, things begin to change as the couple wants to get divorced and they will go to any lengths to get it. This leaves the family confused as the couple had no reason to fall apart.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles alongside Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Akash Khurana, and more.

A trailer of the film was uploaded on YouTube by Maddock Films and it has amassed more than 30 million views, 189,000 likes, and over 16500 comments.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: When to watch

You can watch this romantic comedy starting Friday, August 11. So, that means you can enjoy the movie from your couch from tomorrow onwards.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Where to watch

The film will make its digital debut on JioCinema. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the movie.