Home How To Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film online

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: When, where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film online

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: The romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will soon make its digital debut. Check when and where you can watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 10 2023, 16:51 IST
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Know all about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release. (Maddock Films YouTube)
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Know all about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release. (Maddock Films YouTube)

Romantic comedies, or as they are popularly known, romcoms, have a special place among all movie genres. They can be hilarious, emotional, and filled with relatable moments for everyone to cherish. But romcoms have not had a good year with multiple movies failing to win the audiences' hearts. However, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which was released on June 2, changed all that. With a simple story and great chemistry between Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film was loved by both viewers and critics alike. But if you missed its theatrical run, there is no need to worry as the film will soon be available to watch on digital platforms. So, find out when and where to watch the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Details

The film, also known by the initialism ZHZB, is a Hindi-language romantic comedy directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Even before its release, the film grew in popularity due to its songs which quickly ranked at the top of most music charts. Even on YouTube, the songs have accumulated more than 150 million views each.

The story of the film follows a couple from Indore, who quickly get married after falling in love and now in their middle age, live with their families. However, things begin to change as the couple wants to get divorced and they will go to any lengths to get it. This leaves the family confused as the couple had no reason to fall apart.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles alongside Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Akash Khurana, and more.

A trailer of the film was uploaded on YouTube by Maddock Films and it has amassed more than 30 million views, 189,000 likes, and over 16500 comments.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: When to watch

You can watch this romantic comedy starting Friday, August 11. So, that means you can enjoy the movie from your couch from tomorrow onwards.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke OTT release: Where to watch

The film will make its digital debut on JioCinema. You will need a subscription to the platform in order to watch the movie.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 16:48 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI owner Krafton announces $150 mn investment in Indian gaming startups
Call of Duty
Latest Call of Duty game announced! Activision confirms Modern Warfare III
PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets