Home How To KKR vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Rajasthan IPL Match Online

KKR vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Rajasthan IPL Match Online

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Rajasthan Royals in today’s thrilling TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where, and how to watch KKR vs RR IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 11 2023, 15:02 IST
TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR online. (PTI)
TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR online. (PTI)

KKR vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Despite the promising start to TATA IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals have been struggling for form recently, losing 4 out of their last 5 matches. As a result, RR find themselves at the 5th spot in TATA IPL 2023 table. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have picked up form in the past couple of games, winning both matches. KKR are just a spot below RR in 6th place, having now won 3 out of their last 5 matches. With the TATA IPL 2023 playoffs approaching fast, both teams are fighting hard to finish in the playoff spots.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 11.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR Live: Where to watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

KKR vs RR: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 May, 15:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets