KKR vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Where to Stream Kolkata vs Rajasthan IPL Match Online

KKR vs RR TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Despite the promising start to TATA IPL 2023, Rajasthan Royals have been struggling for form recently, losing 4 out of their last 5 matches. As a result, RR find themselves at the 5th spot in TATA IPL 2023 table. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have picked up form in the past couple of games, winning both matches. KKR are just a spot below RR in 6th place, having now won 3 out of their last 5 matches. With the TATA IPL 2023 playoffs approaching fast, both teams are fighting hard to finish in the playoff spots.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The KKR vs RR match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 11.

TATA IPL 2023 KKR vs RR Live: Where to watch

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

KKR vs RR: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.