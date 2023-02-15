    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Lost OTT Release: Where to Watch Yami Gautam-starrer online

    Lost OTT Release: Where to Watch Yami Gautam-starrer online

    Lost is all set for its OTT release soon. You can catch this Yami Gautam-starrer investigative thriller on this OTT platform.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 15 2023, 19:36 IST
    OTT releases: Top 5 Weekend Binge-worthy movies – The Kashmir Files, Beast, Pushpa, more
    Gangubai Kathiawadi
    1/5 Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix - This biographical crime drama is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Alia Bhatt in the titular role. The movie is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ written by S. Hussain Zaidi. (Pen Movies YouTube)
    The Kashmir Files
    2/5 The Kashmir Files on Zee5 - The movie released on March 11 and ever since it has been shrouded in controversies and polarized opinions. The movie portrays the story of violence against Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. With this movie, Zee5 has also become the first OTT platform to release the film with Indian sign language (ISL) interpretation. The movie debuts today! Make sure to watch it on its day one of OTT release. (Zee Studios)
    Beast movie
    3/5 Beast on Netflix - This Tamil-language action-comedy blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles is second on our list of top 5 movies to watch this week. The Nelson directed film hit the theaters on April 13. The story revolves around an ex-RAW agent whose mission is to rescue people held hostage in a shopping mall by terrorists. The movie was released on the OTT platform on May 11. (Sun TV YouTube)
    image caption
    4/5 Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Videos – Directed by Sukumar, this action drama film stars Allu Arjun in the leading role along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie, which is the first of two parts, depicts the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. (Goldmines YouTube)
    image caption
    5/5 Kaun Pravin Tambe on Disney+ Hotstar – This biographical sports drama is based on the life of the cricketer Pravin Tambe who started his cricket career at the age of 41. Shreyas Talpade plays the titular character in this heartfelt movie. (DisneyPlus Hotstar YouTube)
    Lost OTT streaming
    View all Images
    You can catch Lost on OTT platforms starting tomorrow, February 16. (YouTube/ZEE5)

    Yami Gautam has dazzled on the small screen since her days of starring in soap operas. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2013's Vicky Donor and the movie was a commercial success which brought both the actors into the limelight. She made her OTT debut with Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi, which released last year. Now, Yami Gautam's latest film, Lost, is all set for its OTT release.

    Lost is a Hindi-language investigative-thriller film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie is based on real-life stories. Alongside Yami Gautam, Tushar Pandey, Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna and Pia Bajpiee also play important roles in the film.

    Now, the movie is all set for its OTT release as it will premiere on ZEE5 tomorrow, February 16. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release for Yami Gautam starrer Lost.

    Lost: Plot

    The film revolves around Yami Gautam who plays Vidhi, a crime reporter who is investigating the disappearance of a college student. What happens when the search for truth questions the integrity, morals and humanity of journalists? It has a thought-provoking narrative which is an ode to investigative journalists of the past.

    Lost: How to Watch

    Lost will premiere on ZEE5 tomorrow, February 16. Although the film is free to watch without any rental cost, users do require a subscription to the streaming service.

    The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile plan which costs Rs. 499 for 12 months which offers streaming in 720p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 699 right now for the premium HD plan where users get 1080p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV and 2 screens. The highest plan is the Premium 4K plan priced at Rs. 1499 for 12 months where you get streaming in 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos support and streaming support for all the devices with 4 screens.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 15 Feb, 19:36 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble