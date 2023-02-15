Lost OTT Release: Where to Watch Yami Gautam-starrer online

Yami Gautam has dazzled on the small screen since her days of starring in soap operas. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2013's Vicky Donor and the movie was a commercial success which brought both the actors into the limelight. She made her OTT debut with Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi, which released last year. Now, Yami Gautam's latest film, Lost, is all set for its OTT release.

Lost is a Hindi-language investigative-thriller film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The movie is based on real-life stories. Alongside Yami Gautam, Tushar Pandey, Pankaj Kapur, Neil Bhoopalam, Rahul Khanna and Pia Bajpiee also play important roles in the film.

Now, the movie is all set for its OTT release as it will premiere on ZEE5 tomorrow, February 16. Read more to know how and where you can catch the OTT release for Yami Gautam starrer Lost.

Lost: Plot

The film revolves around Yami Gautam who plays Vidhi, a crime reporter who is investigating the disappearance of a college student. What happens when the search for truth questions the integrity, morals and humanity of journalists? It has a thought-provoking narrative which is an ode to investigative journalists of the past.

Lost: How to Watch

Lost will premiere on ZEE5 tomorrow, February 16. Although the film is free to watch without any rental cost, users do require a subscription to the streaming service.

The cheapest way to do that is by choosing the mobile plan which costs Rs. 499 for 12 months which offers streaming in 720p on mobiles and tablets. Users can upgrade to a higher subscription which is priced at Rs. 699 right now for the premium HD plan where users get 1080p streaming on devices such as mobiles, tablets, laptops and TV and 2 screens. The highest plan is the Premium 4K plan priced at Rs. 1499 for 12 months where you get streaming in 4K streaming with Dolby Atmos support and streaming support for all the devices with 4 screens.