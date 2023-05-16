LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: The 63rd game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The game is a do-or-die situation for both teams as the winner will almost confirm their position in the top 4 while the other would very likely not be able to finish in the top four. And if you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

LSG will be playing under their new captain Krunal Pandya after KL Rahul had to get thigh surgery after his injury in the tournament. They are placed in 4th position due to their batting efforts but inconsistent performances have haunted them too. MI are sitting in the 3rd position with 14 points in 12 games. The team struggled initially but has found some form in the later games. While top-order batting has been inconsistent, the middle order has been a strong point for the team.

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The 63rd game of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The pitch at the Ekana Sports City is on the slower side and big scores are hard to be seen. The average first innings score here is 145 runs. Spinners get a lot of help on this pitch. Toss can have an effect on the winning team as the pitch gets slower over time and defending a target is generally easier.

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

LSG: Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

MI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal.

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: High-value players

LSG: Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Nicholas Pooran can be key players for LSG.

MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Ishan Kishan could play important roles in tonight's match.