Home How To LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction today: Check fantasy cricket IPL dream11 team, from playing 11 to player stats

LSG vs MI Dream11 prediction: Know all the details around probable playing 11, player stats, pitch report, best performers and more to build your fantasy cricket team online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 16 2023, 18:20 IST
TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs MI
LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (AP)
TATA IPL 2023 LSG vs MI
LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: This is how you should build your IPL dream11 team today. (AP)

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: The 63rd game of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The game is a do-or-die situation for both teams as the winner will almost confirm their position in the top 4 while the other would very likely not be able to finish in the top four. And if you want to make a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed IPL dream11 team today below.

LSG will be playing under their new captain Krunal Pandya after KL Rahul had to get thigh surgery after his injury in the tournament. They are placed in 4th position due to their batting efforts but inconsistent performances have haunted them too. MI are sitting in the 3rd position with 14 points in 12 games. The team struggled initially but has found some form in the later games. While top-order batting has been inconsistent, the middle order has been a strong point for the team.

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The 63rd game of the season between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians will be played at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. The game will begin at 7:30 PM.

The pitch at the Ekana Sports City is on the slower side and big scores are hard to be seen. The average first innings score here is 145 runs. Spinners get a lot of help on this pitch. Toss can have an effect on the winning team as the pitch gets slower over time and defending a target is generally easier.

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: Probable playing 11

LSG: Quinton de Kock (WK), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (C), Ayush Badoni, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

MI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Chris Jordan, Akash Madhwal.

LSG vs MI Dream11 predictions: High-value players

LSG: Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Nicholas Pooran can be key players for LSG.

MI: Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla and Ishan Kishan could play important roles in tonight's match.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 May, 18:20 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way
Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets