New Gmail translate feature now on your mobile too; know how to get it

Google keeps rolling out new features and updates to its apps to enhance user experience. In the latest update, it has been announced that the Gmail web translation feature will now be available on mobile phones too. The native translation feature has now been added for Android and iOS users. This automatic translation was part of Gmail web for years, but now Google is incorporating it into its mobile app, which is being used by millions of individuals on a daily basis.

About Gmail translation

Google in its blog post, announced the new Gmail translation feature for the mobile app. It will allow users to access about 100 native languages through their mobile phones. It will allow users to communicate easily in different languages.

Google shared a demo of the feature through a small video to help users understand it better. For translating messages on mobile, users need to click "Translate" on the removable banner and then they can choose the preferred language.

Google mentions that this feature was highly requested by the users and they have made their wish come true by introducing the translation feature to the Gmail app.

Users will also be able to turn off the feature by going to settings and select “Don't translate [language] again”. This setting will remove the banner from the email.

Availability of Gmail translation feature

For Android users, translations in Gmail will start to roll out today, August 8. For iOS users, it will be available in a few weeks. The feature will be available for all Google Workspace users who have personal Google accounts.

How to use the Gmail translate feature on your smartphone: