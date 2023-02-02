    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To No more blurry FaceTime Calls! Use your iPhone as a webcam on Mac this way

    No more blurry FaceTime Calls! Use your iPhone as a webcam on Mac this way

    Does the camera on your Mac suck? You can use your iPhone as a camera on your Mac. Yes, you read that right.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 14:11 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Your iPhone can be used as a webcam on your Mac. (Apple)

    iPhone cameras are considered to be the best in the business. Be it portrait photography, video recording or even low-light photography, the iPhone camera stands head and shoulders above the rest. From 2MP cameras on expensive smartphones back in the day to 50MP cameras even in the budget smartphones today, the technological leap has been massive. However, if you've ever conducted a FaceTime call on your Mac, you'd know that its camera is nowhere near the quality offered on iPhones. This makes video calls on your MacBook a blurry mess.

    However, Apple has come up with an innovative, and frankly, a genius solution. The feature is called Continuity Camera. With Continuity Camera, you can use your iPhone as your Mac webcam or microphone and take advantage of the powerful iPhone camera and additional video effects. You can connect wirelessly or with a USB cable for a wired connection. Therefore, you get Apple's studio level video quality on your Mac, depending on the iPhone you have.

    It also allows you to use various effects such as Center Stage, Studio Light, Portrait mode, and Desk View, as well as different mic modes for your iPhone mic. Here's how you can enable Continuity Camera.

    How to enable Continuity Camera

    Step 1: 

    Ensure that you have the latest MacOS installed on your Mac and the same Apple ID is signed in on both the devices.

    Step 2: 

    On your Mac, open any app that has access to the camera or microphone, like FaceTime or Photo Booth.

    Step 3: 

    In the app's menu bar or settings, choose your iPhone as the camera or microphone.

    Step 4: 

    The Continuity app opens on your iPhone and begins capturing audio or video from the rear camera.

    Step 5: 

    In order to use your iPhone as a microphone on a Mac without a built-in camera, the iPhone must be in landscape orientation, stationary and locked.

    Controls for Continuity Camera

    1. Pause the video or audio - On your iPhone, tap Pause or swipe up to unlock it.

    2. Resume the video or audio - On your iPhone, tap Resume or press the side button or Sleep/Wake button to lock it.

    3. Stop using your iPhone as a webcam or microphone - On your Mac, quit the app.

    4. Remove your iPhone as an option - On your iPhone, tap Disconnect. Your iPhone is removed from the camera and microphone lists in apps, and also from the list of sound input devices in Sound settings.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 14:11 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps
    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features