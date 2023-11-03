Icon
On iPhone, here is how to get mental health insights 24/7 via the Health app

On iPhone, here is how to get mental health insights 24/7 via the Health app

Stay informed about your mental health with the help of the new iOS 17 Health app feature. Know how it works

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 15:13 IST
iPhone 15
Track your mood and mental health on your iPhone courtesy the Health app. (Unsplash)
Mental health problems are serious concerns that need to be addressed and tracked from time to time. To make mental health a priority, Apple has introduced new features to its Health app through the iOS 17 update. Now, iPhone users will be able to keep track of their mental health with timely reminders about their daily moods. This way users will be able to judge exactly how they are feeling over an extended period of time and if they need professional help or not.

How the iOS 17 mental health tracker works

With new iOS 17 mental health tracker features, iPhone users will be able to log their moods and emotions by taking standardized mental health assessments from time to time. Apple reports that users will be able to understand their current risk of depression and anxiety which can lead them to consult with an expert. These tools and new features can actually help someone struggling to figure out how they are feeling and if they need help.

How to log moods on the iPhone Health app

  • Visit the Health app on your iPhone.
  • Now, in Health Categories, tap Mental Wellbeing.
  • Now tap on “State of Mind.”
  • If you are new to the functionality then tap on “Get Started.”
  • Now, you will be able to select your current moods or your overall state of moods in the present day.
  • Now, tap on Next.
  • Select the words that describe your mood the best.
  • Now select words which have made the greatest impact on you, and hit Done.

With iOs 17 update, users will also be able to set reminders for logging their moods. According to Apple, one must track their mood twice a day. The app's notification will also send you frequent reminders to log your mental health for the current state. To use this feature, make sure you update your iPhone with iOS 17 and or iOS 17.1 version. Also, make sure to visit a healthcare professional if the app's data shows something unusual about your overall mental health.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 15:13 IST
