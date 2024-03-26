 iPhone 14 price drop on Flipkart rolled out! Check exciting offers on iPhone 14 Plus too | Mobile News

iPhone 14 price drop on Flipkart rolled out! Check exciting offers on iPhone 14 Plus too

Buyers can avail discounts, bank offers and other benefits on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus courtesy of Flipkart’s Month-end Mobile Fest. Check out the details of this iPhone 14 price drop.

The iPhone 14 price drop is now live on Flipkart. Check details. (HT Tech)

The festival of Holi brought amazing smartphone offers that buyers took advantage of to grab their favourite gadgets at a low price. But if you missed the chance, then there's still an opportunity for you. Flipkart's Month-end Mobile Fest, which kicked off on March 23, is still going strong, offering massive discounts and other offers on a wide range of smartphones including iPhones. So, if an iPhone is on your purchasing radar, then you can check out exciting deals on two iPhones - iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Both these smartphones launched last year as part of the iPhone 14 lineup and are still great options to consider.

iPhone 14 price drop

The iPhone 14 usually retails for Rs. 69900 for the 128GB variant. However, Flipkart has introduced an iPhone 14 price drop that takes its price down by 18 percent. After discount, you can buy it for as low as Rs. 56999.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus is also available with a 16 percent price cut, which takes its price down from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 66999. The e-commerce platform is also offering deals on other storage variants of both of these smartphones.

iPhone 14 other offers

Apart from discounts, buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers to buy their favourite devices at low prices. Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 48000 off on trading in your old smartphone for the iPhone 14. For the iPhone 14 Plus, you can get up to Rs. 50000 off. However, do note that the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

Bank offers are also available, including 10 percent off up to Rs. 1500 on HSBC Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions. If you do not wish to pay the whole amount in one go, you can avail no-cost EMI options.

