 iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants | Photos
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants

Planning to buy the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus this Valentine’s Day? Amazon has rolled out massive discounts on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. Check out the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 price cut on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 14:44 IST
iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have had huge popularity. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Amazon has introduced great offers on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. (AP)

9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue
(159)
₹80,990 ₹89,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB) - Blue
(110)
₹90,990 ₹99,900
Buy now

1/5 The iPhone 15 series was introduced in September 2023, and although initially, the iPhone 15 Pro models had garnered all the attention, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have had huge popularity. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Amazon has introduced great offers on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. (AP)
iPhone 15
The iPhone 15 256GB variant, which usually retails for Rs. 89900, is available for purchase at Rs. 80990, giving users a discount of 10 percent. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. (Unsplash)
2/5 The iPhone 15 256GB variant, which usually retails for Rs. 89900, is available for purchase at Rs. 80990, giving users a discount of 10 percent. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone in exchange for the iPhone 15. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15 Plus
The iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has also seen a price cut. It can now be purchased for Rs. 90990 against its retail price of Rs. 99900, giving users a 9 percent discount. The exchange offer is also valid on the iPhone 15 Plus where you can get Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. (AP)
3/5 The iPhone 15 Plus 256GB variant has also seen a price cut. It can now be purchased for Rs. 90990 against its retail price of Rs. 99900, giving users a 9 percent discount. The exchange offer is also valid on the iPhone 15 Plus where you can get Rs. 27000 off if you trade in your old smartphone. (AP)
iPhone 15
Exchange offer details: Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it. (Unsplash)
4/5 Exchange offer details: Do note that the discounted amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone that you are trading in, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in your area. Therefore, you will need to enter your area PIN code to check it. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
Bank offers: Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers valid on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, and flat Rs. 2500 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers. (Unsplash)
5/5 Bank offers: Buyers can also take advantage of bank offers valid on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. They can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on Citibank Credit Card EMI transactions, and flat Rs. 2500 off on OneCard Credit Card EMI transactions, among other offers. (Unsplash)
First Published Date: 13 Feb, 14:16 IST
