iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Planning to buy the new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus this Valentine’s Day? Amazon has rolled out massive discounts on the 256GB variants of both smartphones. Check out the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 price cut on Amazon.
Products included in this article
List of Best Selling ProductsSee List
|Product
|Ratings
|Price
|Apple iPhone 15 (256 GB) - Blue
|4.5/5
|₹ 80,990
|Apple iPhone 15 Plus (256 GB) - Blue
|4.5/5
|₹ 90,990
First Published Date: 13 Feb, 14:16 IST
