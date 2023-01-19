Quordle 360 answer for January 19: Insane difficulty! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 360 answer for January 19: This puzzle has an insane difficulty, and all because of one word. Do not take any risk. Solve it using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

Quordle 360 answer for January 19: Some days, when you play Quordle, you find that weirdly everything is going your way. You end up finding the clues early, you find the letters in their right positions, the puzzle itself is simple and by the 6th attempt you have already solved three out of four words. But then comes the nightmarish 4th word that would not solve no matter how much you try. Today is one of those days. The fourth word today will give you a lot of grief and if you wish to protect your streak, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you seek solutions, you can scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 360 hints for January 19

The first three words are pretty basic. There are no repeated letters, uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements in them. The words themselves are pretty common so it should not be difficult to find them. But the fourth word brings a unique challenge. In it, a letter has been repeated thrice. That means, you will only see three unique clues in the word. Solving it will require skills and if you want the process to be a little easier, then check the clues below.

Quordle 360 clues for January 19

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, P, P and F.

2. The words end with T, Y, E and H.

3. Word 1 clue - an underground room underneath a church or cathedral

4. Word 2 clue - a bright red wild flower that has small black seeds

5. Word 3 clue - calm confidence in a person's way of behaving

6. Word 4 clue - the soft part of the body of a person or animal that is between the skin and the bones

Those were your clues and we believe we have given enough information for you to solve the puzzle. Just think about what you already know and attempt to solve the game. And if you still have doubts, then just scroll down and check the solutions.

Quordle 360 answer for January 19

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CRYPT

2. POPPY

3. POISE

4. FLESH

We hope the puzzle did not give you nightmares and you were able to solve it. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.