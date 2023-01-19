    Trending News

    Quordle 360 answer for January 19: Insane difficulty! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 360 answer for January 19: Insane difficulty! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 360 answer for January 19: This puzzle has an insane difficulty, and all because of one word. Do not take any risk. Solve it using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 08:16 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 360 answer for January 19: Solve the puzzles with elegance using these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 360 answer for January 19: Some days, when you play Quordle, you find that weirdly everything is going your way. You end up finding the clues early, you find the letters in their right positions, the puzzle itself is simple and by the 6th attempt you have already solved three out of four words. But then comes the nightmarish 4th word that would not solve no matter how much you try. Today is one of those days. The fourth word today will give you a lot of grief and if you wish to protect your streak, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you seek solutions, you can scroll to the bottom.

    Quordle 360 hints for January 19

    The first three words are pretty basic. There are no repeated letters, uncommon letters or strange letter arrangements in them. The words themselves are pretty common so it should not be difficult to find them. But the fourth word brings a unique challenge. In it, a letter has been repeated thrice. That means, you will only see three unique clues in the word. Solving it will require skills and if you want the process to be a little easier, then check the clues below.

    Quordle 360 clues for January 19

    1. Today's words begin with the letters C, P, P and F.

    2. The words end with T, Y, E and H. 

    3. Word 1 clue - an underground room underneath a church or cathedral

    4. Word 2 clue - a bright red wild flower that has small black seeds

    5. Word 3 clue - calm confidence in a person's way of behaving

    6. Word 4 clue - the soft part of the body of a person or animal that is between the skin and the bones

    Those were your clues and we believe we have given enough information for you to solve the puzzle. Just think about what you already know and attempt to solve the game. And if you still have doubts, then just scroll down and check the solutions.

    Quordle 360 answer for January 19

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. CRYPT

    2. POPPY

    3. POISE

    4. FLESH

    We hope the puzzle did not give you nightmares and you were able to solve it. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 08:16 IST

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 08:16 IST
