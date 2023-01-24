Quordle 365 answer for January 24: A puzzle of two halves! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 365 answer for January 24: Today’s puzzle is not going to be as easy as a walk in the park. You are going to work hard for it and we recommend you take the help of Quordle hints, clues and solutions to ensure victory.

Quordle 365 answer for January 24: Quordle has finally completed a year with its 365th puzzle. This means we are finally at its anniversary. But no need to be happy because it's not an easy puzzle today. And if you want to protect your precious streak, then you must find a way to overcome the challenge and secure a win. It can be a hassle on a weekend and we understand that. So do not worry, we are here with our Quordle hints and clues for you to get information about the words. And if they don't help, just jump to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 365 hints for January 24

All four words have some layer of difficulty in them. There are two words with obscure letters in them, one word with repeated letters and one word with both obscure letters and an unusual letter arrangement. If you wish to solve it efficiently, you have to be very quick with finding the clues. Use a letter elimination technique that you know. Do not waste more than 3-4 attempts on it.

Quordle 365 clues for January 24

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, P, W and B.

2. The words end with H, K, Z and L.

3. Word 1 clue - a pliable material made usually by weaving, felting, or knitting natural or synthetic fibers and filaments

4. Word 2 clue - to pull something, especially with a sudden movement, in order to remove it

5. Word 3 clue - an elegant dance that you do with a partner, to music which has a rhythm of three beats

6. Word 4 clue - a climbing pepper (Piper betle) of southeastern Asia whose leaves are chewed together with other ingredients

These are your clues for the day. Go on and give the puzzle your best attempt. And if you still find yourself unsure, scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 365 answer for January 24

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CLOTH

2. PLUCK

3. WALTZ

4. BETEL

We hope you were able to solve it easily. Come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.