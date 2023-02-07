Quordle 379 answer for February 7: Punishing puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 379 answer for February 7: There are those days where everything goes your way. You end up finding the clues early, you find the letters in their right positions, the puzzle itself is straightforward and by the 6th attempt you have solved three out of four words. But then comes the nightmarish 4th word that would not solve no matter how much you try. Today is one of those days. The fourth word today will give you a lot of grief and if you wish to protect your streak, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And as always, if you seek solutions, you can scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 379 hints for February 7

The three out of four words today are pretty basic. There are no repeated letters or strange letter arrangements in them. There are just a couple of uncommon letters. The words themselves are pretty common so it should not be difficult to find them. But the fourth word brings a unique challenge. In it, a letter has been repeated thrice. That means, you will only see three unique clues in the word. Solving it will require skills and if you want the process to be a little easier, then check the clues below.

Quordle 379 clues for February 7

1. Today's words begin with the letters P, O, N and S.

2. The words end with Y, E, Y and T.

3. Word 1 clue - of, relating to, having or consisting of, pine trees or pine

4. Word 2 clue - a chemical combination of oxygen and one other element

5. Word 3 clue - a woman employed to take care of children in the children's home

6. Word 4 clue - the ability to see or the visual faculty

Those were your clues and we believe we have given enough information for you to solve the puzzle. Just think about what you already know and attempt to solve the game. And if you still have doubts, then just scroll down and check the solutions.

Quordle 379 answer for February 7

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. PINEY

2. OXIDE

3. NANNY

4. SIGHT

We hope the puzzle did not give you nightmares and you were able to solve it. Do come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.