Quordle 385 answer for February 13: Tough times today! Check hints and clues first

Quordle 385 answer for February 13: The relaxing weekend is over and probably, you are sweating over today's Quordle answers. Quordle has thrown a scary puzzle your way and you will require some help to avoid this streak-breaker. For seasoned players who have been playing for some time, it's important to be cautious and not let your hard work go in vain. Newer players who are unfamiliar with the game's tricks should proceed with even more caution. To ensure a victory and protect your streak, be sure to check today's Quordle hints and clues. If you get stuck, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 385 hints for February 13

Today, two of the four words have repeating letters, which can be challenging. Even if you use a letter elimination technique, you may still have limited clues and confusion about how to proceed. This difficulty level is heightened because two of the words are not commonly known. Before you continue, it's advisable to review the clues below.

Quordle 385 clues for February 13

Today's words begin with the letters W, S, F, and S.

The words end with the letters R, E, L, and P.

Word 1 clue - a person who seeks to win the affection of another person

Word 2 clue - this has different meanings - a political entity, condition or maybe a verbal expression

Word 3 clue - something that is wild or untamed

Word 4 clue - a piece of cloth or to reduce something

These hints should be enough to get your brain racing towards the right answers.

Quordle 385 answer for February 13

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want to know the answers to today's Quordle just yet.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

WOOER

STATE

FERAL

STRIP

We hope you were able to fend off the attempts of this particularly tricky puzzle to defeat you. For more help on a regular basis, make sure to check this space every day.