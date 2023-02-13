    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home How To Quordle 385 answer for February 13: Tough times today! Check hints and clues first

    Quordle 385 answer for February 13: Tough times today! Check hints and clues first

    Quordle 385 answer for February 13: The puzzle is tough today and you may become concerned about losing your streak. But you are at the right place. Just check our Quordle clues and hints.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 06:55 IST
    Quordle
    Quordle 385 answer for February 13: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)
    Quordle
    Quordle 385 answer for February 13: Fight the trickery of today’s puzzle with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 385 answer for February 13: The relaxing weekend is over and probably, you are sweating over today's Quordle answers. Quordle has thrown a scary puzzle your way and you will require some help to avoid this streak-breaker. For seasoned players who have been playing for some time, it's important to be cautious and not let your hard work go in vain. Newer players who are unfamiliar with the game's tricks should proceed with even more caution. To ensure a victory and protect your streak, be sure to check today's Quordle hints and clues. If you get stuck, simply scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Quordle 385 hints for February 13

    Today, two of the four words have repeating letters, which can be challenging. Even if you use a letter elimination technique, you may still have limited clues and confusion about how to proceed. This difficulty level is heightened because two of the words are not commonly known. Before you continue, it's advisable to review the clues below.

    Quordle 385 clues for February 13

    Today's words begin with the letters W, S, F, and S.

    The words end with the letters R, E, L, and P.

    Word 1 clue - a person who seeks to win the affection of another person

    Word 2 clue - this has different meanings - a political entity, condition or maybe a verbal expression

    Word 3 clue - something that is wild or untamed

    Word 4 clue - a piece of cloth or to reduce something

    These hints should be enough to get your brain racing towards the right answers.

    Quordle 385 answer for February 13

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want to know the answers to today's Quordle just yet.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    WOOER

    STATE

    FERAL

    STRIP

    We hope you were able to fend off the attempts of this particularly tricky puzzle to defeat you. For more help on a regular basis, make sure to check this space every day.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 06:55 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble