    Home How To Quordle 386 answer for February 14: Rise above confusion! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 386 answer for February 14: Rise above confusion! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 386 answer for February 14: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 08:28 IST
    Quordle
    View all Images
    Quordle 386 answer for February 14: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions (HT Tech)

    Quordle 386 answer for February 14: Prepare yourself for a long session of Quordle because today's puzzle is both tricky and challenging. The last couple days had an average puzzle with a maximum of a single word offering some resistance. But today, multiple words have joined in to make your time solving the game a bit more challenging. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Quordle 386 hints for February 14

    The words today display a diverse characteristic. Only one of the words contains a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of it makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you to use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

    Quordle 386 clues for February 14

    1. Today's words begin with the letters A, G, H and O.

    2. The words end with G, H, E and O. 

    3. Word 1 clue - in the middle of or surrounded by other things

    4. Word 2 clue - a narrow and steep-sided ravine marking the course of a fast stream

    5. Word 3 clue - to divide something into two equal parts

    6. Word 4 clue - be or do something to a greater degree

    That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 386 answer for February 14

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. AMONG

    2. GULCH

    3. HALVE

    4. OUTGO

    We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 08:28 IST
