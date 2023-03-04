Quordle 404 answer for March 4: Outwit the game! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 404 answer for March 4: Prepare yourself for a long session of Quordle because today's puzzle is both tricky and challenging. The last couple days had an average puzzle with a maximum of a single word offering some resistance. But today, multiple words have joined in to make your time solving the game a bit more challenging. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Quordle 404 hints for March 4

The words today display a diverse characteristic. Only one of the words contains a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of it makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you to use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

Quordle 404 clues for March 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters L, M, F and C.

2. The words end with R, Y, H and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a type of beer that is pale in colour

4. Word 2 clue - to become the legally accepted husband or wife of someone in an official or religious ceremony

5. Word 3 clue - a small bird with a short strong beak

6. Word 4 clue - someone or something that moves closely and slowly along the ground

That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 404 answer for March 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. LAGER

2. MARRY

3. FINCH

4. CREPT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.