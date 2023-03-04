    Trending News

    Quordle 404 answer for March 4: Outwit the game! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 404 answer for March 4: While not quite the streak-breaker, we have a confusing puzzle today. If you feel stuck, then make sure to check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 04 2023, 09:17 IST
    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    image caption
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    image caption
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    image caption
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    image caption
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle 404 answer for March 4: It only takes one bad attempt to lose the game. Don't make that mistake. Check Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    Quordle 404 answer for March 4: Prepare yourself for a long session of Quordle because today's puzzle is both tricky and challenging. The last couple days had an average puzzle with a maximum of a single word offering some resistance. But today, multiple words have joined in to make your time solving the game a bit more challenging. Even a single bad attempt can cost you the game. So, before you make your next move, just check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need further assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

    Quordle 404 hints for March 4

    The words today display a diverse characteristic. Only one of the words contains a repeated letter. Another word has an uncommon letter arrangement and a third word has obscure letters in the word. The combination of it makes the puzzle quite tricky to tackle. But no need to worry. As always, all you need to do is follow our tips. So, for the starting word, we recommend you to use a word with popular consonants in them. And for more word-specific clues, just scroll down.

    Quordle 404 clues for March 4

    1. Today's words begin with the letters L, M, F and C.

    2. The words end with R, Y, H and T.

    3. Word 1 clue - a type of beer that is pale in colour

    4. Word 2 clue - to become the legally accepted husband or wife of someone in an official or religious ceremony

    5. Word 3 clue - a small bird with a short strong beak

    6. Word 4 clue - someone or something that moves closely and slowly along the ground

    That's it. Those were your clues. Now, you have to do a bit of thinking and we are sure you will find yourself closer to the answer than when you first started. And if there is any confusion, simply scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 404 answer for March 4

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. LAGER

    2. MARRY

    3. FINCH

    4. CREPT

    We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle with ease. For more hints and clues, do come back tomorrow.

    First Published Date: 04 Mar, 09:17 IST
