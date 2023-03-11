    Trending News

    Quordle 411 answer for March 11: Jarring puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

    Quordle 411 answer for March 11: Today, the game marks the return of the mayhem known as the repeated letters. Don’t risk your streak, just check these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

    These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
    1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
    2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
    3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
    4/5
    Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
    5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
    Quordle 411 answer for March 11: Do not make the puzzle more difficult than it needs to be. Take the assistance of these Quordle hints, clues and solutions now. (HT Tech)

    Quordle 411 answer for March 11: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The repeated letter challenge is back. Repeated letters means words which have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

    Quordle 411 hints for March 11

    Three out of the four words today have repeated letters. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, all of the three words have the same letter which repeats. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

    Quordle 411 clues for March 11

    1. Today's words begin with the letters B, S, E and R.

    2. The words end with the letters L, R, E and W. 

    3. Word 1 clue - an edge or a surface that is cut at an angle

    4. Word 2 clue - equipment or a system for finding objects under water using sound waves

    5. Word 3 clue - the state of being forced to live outside your own country

    6. Word 4 clue - to start something again

    These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

    Quordle 411 answer for March 11

    SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

    The four words in today's Quordle are:

    1. BEVEL

    2. SONAR

    3. EXILE

    4. RENEW

    We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

