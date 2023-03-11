Quordle 411 answer for March 11: Jarring puzzle! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 411 answer for March 11: If you were looking forward to a straightforward puzzle, then think again. The game has brought back one of its infamous tricks and it has increased the difficulty level of today's puzzle significantly. The repeated letter challenge is back. Repeated letters means words which have a repetition of one of the letters. These are tricky to solve because the player would not know whether they need to find more clues or repeat one of the letters to find the answer. And this confusion often takes away their attempts. So, if you want a comfortable weekend puzzle, you need to check these Quordle hints and clues. And if you need more assistance, just scroll to the bottom for the solution too.

Quordle 411 hints for March 11

Three out of the four words today have repeated letters. Interestingly, all the words are very common and familiarity will not be an issue when solving the puzzle today. And to make things easier, all of the three words have the same letter which repeats. If you can remember these hints, solving the word will be a piece of cake. We would recommend starting the game with a vowel-heavy starting word.

Quordle 411 clues for March 11

1. Today's words begin with the letters B, S, E and R.

2. The words end with the letters L, R, E and W.

3. Word 1 clue - an edge or a surface that is cut at an angle

4. Word 2 clue - equipment or a system for finding objects under water using sound waves

5. Word 3 clue - the state of being forced to live outside your own country

6. Word 4 clue - to start something again

These were your clues. Now go on and give the back your best effort. And if you want more help, then just scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 411 answer for March 11

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. BEVEL

2. SONAR

3. EXILE

4. RENEW

We hope you were able to add another day to your streak. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.