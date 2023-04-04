Home How To Quordle 435 answer for April 4: Not so tricky! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 435 answer for April 4: Not so tricky! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 435 answer for April 4: Don’t take any stress. Crack the answer with these Quordle hints, clues and solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 07:18 IST
These top 5 Wordle alternatives are out of this world! Will keep you at it all day
image caption
1/5 Word Master: Like Wordle, this word puzzle too gives six attempts to guess a five-letter word and uses gray, yellow and green blocks as well in a similar way. However, there’s a slight tweak, it offers unlimited games in a day and you don't have to wait 24 hours to play the next one. It can be played on any web browser. (Google Play)
image caption
2/5 Hello Wordl: Hello Wordl, is another Wordle alternative which is quite similar to the previous one. It also gives six tries to guess a word and uses the colored blocks in the same way to track your progress. Unlike Wordle, you can play world all day long and can also change the number of letters in the word you're guessing. You can first choose a four-letter puzzle or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter puzzle. (Hello Wordl)
image caption
3/5 Lewdle: Lewdle is also a word puzzle that gives the similar attempt to solve a puzzle. However, it comes with a game's content advisory that reads, "Lewdle is a game about rude words. If you're likely to be offended by the use of profanity, vulgarity or obscenity, go play Wordle instead!" Like Wordle, Lewdle too has only one puzzle per day for players. (Lewdle)
image caption
4/5
Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins. 
5/5 Words With Friends: Words With Friends is like a virtual game of Scrabble. You and your opponent, either another person or the computer, get letters and make words on the board. For every correct word, a point is awarded and those who have the most points at the end wins.  (Words With Friends)
Quordle
View all Images
Quordle 435 answer for April 4: Solve today's Quordle challenge with the help of these hints and clues. (HT Tech)

Quordle 435 answer for April 4: If you are a new player, you should know that Quordle was created to serve a specific niche. People who felt Wordle was too easy and wanted a tougher challenge. The game loves throwing challenging words and tricking its players. Cracking all the 4 five letter words today is not that easy. The words are difficult and will make it tricky for you to win the game! With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot in solving today's answers. Here are some of the Quordle hints and clues and you can take help from. And as always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 435 hints for April 4

None of the words today contain repeated letters, so you don't need to worry about it. And on top of that, there are no obscure words either. However, one issue with all of the words is that they have a weird letter arrangement. Additionally, one of the words has a letter that usually does not get caught in most letter elimination strategies. On a whole, this puzzle will really test how versatile you can think while being really efficient. To solve it, we recommend using a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 435 clues for April 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, W, F and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, K and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a unit of weight equal to 28.35 grams

4. Word 2 clue - to make a high, complaining sound, or to complain continually

5. Word 3 clue - a gown or dress worn by a girl or woman

6. Word 4 clue - to lay down or assume as a fact or principle; postulate

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about it for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know a couple of letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 435 answer for April 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OUNCE

2. WHINE

3. FROCK

4. POSIT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 07:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
iPhone 14 Pro Max
iOS 16 lets iPhone speak the screen; Know steps to follow

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
Oppo Reno 8T 5G
Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
first iPhone
This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!

Trending Stories

Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
keep up with tech

Gaming

Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets