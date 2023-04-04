Quordle 435 answer for April 4: Not so tricky! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 435 answer for April 4: If you are a new player, you should know that Quordle was created to serve a specific niche. People who felt Wordle was too easy and wanted a tougher challenge. The game loves throwing challenging words and tricking its players. Cracking all the 4 five letter words today is not that easy. The words are difficult and will make it tricky for you to win the game! With only limited attempts to crack the answers in your hand, knowing a few hints and clues can help you a lot in solving today's answers. Here are some of the Quordle hints and clues and you can take help from. And as always, if you need more help, just scroll to the bottom for the solutions.

Quordle 435 hints for April 4

None of the words today contain repeated letters, so you don't need to worry about it. And on top of that, there are no obscure words either. However, one issue with all of the words is that they have a weird letter arrangement. Additionally, one of the words has a letter that usually does not get caught in most letter elimination strategies. On a whole, this puzzle will really test how versatile you can think while being really efficient. To solve it, we recommend using a vowel-heavy word.

Quordle 435 clues for April 4

1. Today's words begin with the letters O, W, F and P.

2. The words end with the letters E, E, K and T.

3. Word 1 clue - a unit of weight equal to 28.35 grams

4. Word 2 clue - to make a high, complaining sound, or to complain continually

5. Word 3 clue - a gown or dress worn by a girl or woman

6. Word 4 clue - to lay down or assume as a fact or principle; postulate

These were your clues. We urge you to carefully go through them and think about it for a moment. If you look carefully, you'll find that you already know a couple of letters before even attempting to solve the puzzle. And if you need more assistance, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Quordle 435 answer for April 4

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. OUNCE

2. WHINE

3. FROCK

4. POSIT

We hope you were able to solve this tricky puzzle. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.