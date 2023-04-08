Quordle 439 answer for April 8: Do not get complacent! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 439 answer for April 8: An interesting puzzle has been presented in front of us today. And this is the best part about the game. Almost 300 puzzles in, and we still regularly find things in Quordle that can intrigue, challenge and entertain us. Every puzzle is unique in some aspect and it is what makes solving them every single day so much fun. Today, we have a repeated letter problem that we will discuss in the next section. But if you're stuck and struggling, you need to stop and use these Quordle hints and clues. And if they do not prove to be enough, you can always scroll to the bottom and check the solutions too.

Quordle 439 hints for April 8

There is a repeated letter in one of the words today. But that's not the interesting part about the puzzle. Three different words today share the same vowel. So, finding it out means looking for three less letters. The words today are common and should not cause you much of a trouble. We would recommend going for the letter elimination strategy. But for the first word, you can start with a vowel heavy word.

Quordle 439 clues for April 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters C, L, S and B.

2. The words end with the letters L, D, D and D.

3. Word 1 clue - causing physical or mental pain or suffering to somebody/something

4. Word 2 clue - very angry

5. Word 3 clue - a person employed by a state or institution to obtain secret information from rival countries, organizations, companies

6. Word 4 clue - to mix smoothly and inseparably together

These are your clues. We are sure if you just thought about it for a moment, you will know the answers instinctively. And if you're still having trouble then just scroll down to check the solution.

Quordle 439 answer for April 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. CRUEL

2. LIVID

3. SPIED

4. BLEND

We hope this challenging puzzle did not bother you too much. Do make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.