Quordle 469 answer for May 8, 2023: Crack the challenge with these Quordle hints and clues today

Quordle 469 answer for May 8, 2023: It is going to be a challenging task today! Though guessing four words in nine attempts is in itself a challenging part, but with the help of these hints and clues below, you can try to maintain your winning streak. To win today's game, all you need to do is concentrate and keep the hints and clues provided here in mind. However, in any case if you feel like you need to know the answers too, you can check them too.

Quordle 469 hints for May 8

Out of the four Quordle words to guess today, 2 are a bit easier to crack compared to the other two. In addition, the letters used in the last word are a bit tricky to guess. You can check the Quordle 469 clues below and most of all, have patience.

Quordle 469 clues for May 8

1. Today's Quordle words begin with P, G, B, and A.

2. The words end with Y, E, T, and T.

3. Word 1 clue — When someone is behaving in an unpleasant way by trying too much to get something..

4. Word 2 clue — A strong complaint

5. Word 3 clue — To swell up!

6. Word 4 clue — A useful or valuable quality, skill, or person

Here you go! These are some of the best hints and clues we can provide to help you crack today's Quordle challenge. However, if these are not sufficient and you are unable to crack the answers, then you can also read below to see the answers for today's Quordle 469 challenge.

Quordle 469 answers for May 8

The answers are right below but are you sure you want to know them? If you want to solve the Quordle challenge yourself then you are advised to stop reading here. However, if you are running out of attempts and need to know the answer then check them below:

The four words that will make you win today's Quordle 469 challenge are:

PUSHY

GRIPE

BLOAT

ASSET

And the game is all yours!