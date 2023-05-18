Quordle 479 answer for May 18: Two tricky words! Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions

Quordle 479 answer for May 18: After many days of easy puzzles, today, Quordle throws a scary puzzle our way. And it is one of the toughest we have seen in a while and it is certainly a streak-breaker. If you're a veteran player and have been playing for a while, you need to be careful to not lose your weeks of hard work. In all honesty, even we struggled to solve the puzzle today. People who are not well versed in the tricks of the game should not try to solve it on their own unless they want to risk their winning streak. Check these Quordle hints and clues today to ensure a win by protecting your streak. And if somehow you are stuck, just scroll to the bottom to see the solution.

Quordle 479 hints for May 18

Today's words play three essential tricks. The first is obscurity. These words are not common, and as a result of it, are hard to decipher in a puzzle. Second, they contain multiple uncommon letters so finding the essential clues to the words is also difficult. Finally, one word even contains a repeated letter which means at least for one of the words, you will not even get 5 clues. Worried? Don't be. Check the clues below.

Quordle 479 clues for May 18

1. Today's words begin with the letters E, S, L, and S.

2. The words end with the letters I, G, R, and K.

3. Word 1 clue - a feeling of weariness and dissatisfaction

4. Word 2 clue - a small piece of a plant with leaves on it

5. Word 3 clue - happening at a time in the future

6. Word 4 clue - to go or move stealthily or furtively

These were your clues. Now, go out there and give the game your best shot. And for those of you who are still in need of extra assistance, just scroll to the bottom.

Quordle 479 answer for May 18

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. ENNUI

2. SPRIG

3. LATER

4. SLUNK

We hope you were able to solve it. Make sure to come back again tomorrow for more hints and clues.