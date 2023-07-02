Home How To Quordle 524 answer for July 2: Check Quordle hints, clues, solutions to get a Win TODAY

Quordle 524 answer for July 2: Today’s puzzle comes with the usual trickery. It is the perfect time to establish a better strategy to excel in the game.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 06:25 IST
Quordle
Quordle 524 answer for July 2: Winning today can be extremely easy as long as you follow the instructions of today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 524 answer for July 2: Winning today can be extremely easy as long as you follow the instructions of today’s Quordle hints, clues and solutions. (Play Store)

Quordle 524 answer for July 2: Compared to the usual Quordle difficulty, today's puzzle is definitely not the challenging side. Players might find a couple of words extremely confusing while playing the game. However, it is still easier than the streak breaker earlier this week. And that's why this is also a great time to build a new strategy that is likely to help you come up with solutions on your own. If you have been struggling to find a strategy like that, make sure to check out the Quordle hints section. We have added a unique strategy for the game. For information regarding today's words, just scroll further to the Quordle clues section. And if you're in desperation and need to know the words, we understand. Just go to the bottom to find the Quordle solutions.

Quordle 524 hints for July 2

Today's puzzle has one word with repeated letters. This might be a bit tricky to find but that's the only real challenge in the game today. We also believe one single word might be unfamiliar to you but the rest would be easy to find. Now, coming to the strategy, the best way to solve a puzzle is by eliminating as many letters as possible in the first few attempts. Once the majority of the letters have been revealed, it's a game of jumbled letters from there on out and should not be difficult to solve.

Quordle 524 clues for July 2

Today's words begin with the letters A, S, L, and S.

The words end with the letters S, Y, H, and Y.

Word 1 clue - not right; not suitable or as expected

Word 2 clue - attracting attention, sometimes by being extreme in color, design, or materials

Word 3 clue - to move in an irregular way

Word 4 clue - improperly forward or bold

There you go. We believe these clues have presented the words in a platter for you. All you need to do is think carefully and the solution will come to you. But if you're still not sure, simply scroll down for the answers.

Quordle 524 answer for July 2

SPOILER ALERT. Do not read ahead if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1-AMISS

2-SHOWY

3-LURCH

4-SAUCY

We hope these hints and clues were enough for you to secure your victory today. Check this space again tomorrow for more clues.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets